The fantastic PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is now down to a budget price

Serious gamers looking for a great Black Friday Deal need look no further than this great saving on a Pulse 3D Headset from Sony.

Designed as the official headset for use with the PlayStation 5, this is the perfect choice for any PS5 owner looking for a top-notch audio experience. It can even be used to connect wirelessly to your PC.

Previously going for £84.99, buy it through Very and you will be able to get your hands on it for £66.99 – that’s a saving of £18, or over 20%.

Pulse 3D gaming headset is down in price by £18 A Black Friday deal from Very gives you £18 off a PS5-compatible Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. It was £84.99, and is now down by £18 to cost £66.99. Very

Was £84.99

Now £66.99 View Deal

So for its features, it offers 3D audio for PS5 which adds extra depth to sound. There’s a 3.5mm jack, dual hidden microphones for clear voice capture with noise cancellation and easy access controls thanks to a mic monitoring button. Controls include a microphone on/mute, master volume, chat mix controls and in-game audio.

We gave it a 4.5/5 in our review. We loved how comfortable it was to wear (including for longer gaming sessions), with its 3D Audio being impressive and immersive, as well as having an internal microphone which sounds great. We also praised it for just how well it fits with the PS5, with the ability to fit alongside your next-gen console with no trouble.

Battery life, while not quite as good as some competitors, is still a decent 12 hours. As for charging, you can use a USB-C port to recharge it, the same connector as the PS5 controller.

We also commented on how it feels wonderfully innovative for the price, so at an even lower price like this one, there aren’t many arguments to hold back on this Black Friday deal if the Pulse 3D is a product you’re considering. Buy a pair of these and you’ll have one of the best experiences possible with your PS5.