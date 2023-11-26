This is the best Xbox Series X bundle you’ll find on Cyber Monday

The Xbox Series X has been one of the stars of this year’s Black Friday sale event, with massive discounts across the board. But this Diablo 4 and Xbox Series X bundle may be the pick of the bunch for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Game is offering the Xbox Series X console, along with a copy of Diablo 4 for just £379.99. That’s a remarkable deal considering the Xbox usually retails for £479.99 alone.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful console yet, capable of playing the latest games at a 4K resolution. The cuboid console also comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller and 1TB of storage.

Meanwhile, Diablo 4 is the latest hellish RPG from Blizzard and encourages gamers to “join the endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells” and the Xbox version has a 91 score on Metacritic, which the aggregator site classes as Universal Acclaim.

XboxEra, for example, called the game a “triumph” that “fulfils its promise, combining the aesthetics and feeling of Diablo 2 with the fantastic gameplay of 2. It is dark and gory, featuring a meaty campaign and endgame that should delight fans of the series for hundreds if not thousands of hours.”

So if you’ve been thinking about buying the Xbox Series X for a while, or are looking to surprise a loved one this Christmas, we reckon this is the absolute best Xbox bundle you’re going to find on Cyber Monday.

