The expensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 earbuds have plummeted to under £100

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The 4.5-star rated Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 wireless earbuds, which originally went for the eye-watering price of £300, can now be had for the unbelievable rate of just £94.95.

If ever there was a true bargain on wireless earbuds, this is it. It’s rare enough to see a price drop of this magnitude on any high-price item, but Bang & Olufsen products aren’t usually susceptible to major discounts like this.

At the time of our review, our only major criticism of the E8 2.0 (aside from their lack of active noise cancellation) was the absurdly high price, which didn’t make a lot of sense when competing earbuds could be had for a lot less.

For the now reduced asking price however, the E8 2.0 are a much easier recommendation, so long as you favour premium audio quality over the presence of ANC.

Speaking of which, when describing the audio quality in his review, Editor Alastair Stevenson detailed: “Like the original E8, tonal balance is nicely neutral. Listening to complex post-rock and jazz arrangements, no one part of the sound drowned out another. Piano keys ran with a wonderful sparkle but didn’t overshadow or interfere with the double-bass. Dynamism, too, is solid. Attacking punk breakdowns felt powerful, and classical crescendo had a wonderful swoop that’s noticeably less pronounced on cheaper sets.”

Sound quality isn’t the only thing working in the E8 2.0’s favour, as you’ve probably noticed, they happen to be one of the more fashionable pairs of earbuds on the market right now. Proudly displaying the B&O logo, surrounded by a metallic finish, not to mention the gorgeous leather charging case that houses the earbuds themselves – this is one attractive set.

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 Deal

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 Deal

Previously going for the eye-watering price of £300, the B&O Beoplay E8 2.0 can now be had for the much more palatable price of just £94.95 until midnight October 30.

  • Red Rock UK
  • Was £300
  • Now £94.95
View Deal

The case even boasts support for wireless charging, so if you already use a Qi charging mat for your phone then you’ll be all set.

It’s worth mentioning however that this deal is only around until midnight on Saturday (October 30), so the clock is ticking on this outstanding deal for some of the best reviewed wireless earbuds around.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
