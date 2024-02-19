The excellent Jedi: Survivor game just plummeted to £20

Jedi: Survivor was one of our favourite Star Wars games ever and one of the best games of a stacked 2023. If you missed out on grabbing a copy upon release, this is the perfect time to remedy that as the title has received a significant discount on Amazon.

The Xbox Series X/S version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently available to buy on Amazon for just £20, that’s a 71% reduction on the £69.99 RRP and one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen Jedi: Survivor drop to.

You will need either of Microsoft’s latest consoles to play it and it won’t work on Xbox One consoles, like the Xbox One X or So. There’s a similar deal on the PS5 version too although this is slightly pricier at £27.99.

While it initially launched with several annoying bugs, these have since been patched out and the game now runs very well.

We’d comfortably say Survivor is a notable upgrade over the already excellent Fallen Order not only for its improved next-gen visuals but also for its story and general gameplay.

Jedi: Survivor takes place some years after the events of Fallen Order, continuing the adventures of young Jedi Cal Kestis as he travels to new planets and takes on the ever-increasing threat of the Empire. Like the original, the story is very good with an excellent cast of characters.

Combat is deeper and more rewarding while the planets you explore are packed with much more to do and see. The characters are more varied and interesting too, and the whole thing just feels like a worthy entry in the Star Wars series.

It’s just enjoyable slicing your way through battle droids with a lightsaber for hours on end, especially for the fantastic price of just £20 – a 71% reduction on the RRP.