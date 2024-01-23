The epic Ninja Foodi Air Fryer deal is back in stock

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer was one of our favourite deals of the post-Christmas sales, but it’s currently out of stock at Amazon. Luckily, Currys has come to the rescue.

Currys is selling the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer (AF300) for just £149. That’s a saving of £70.99 on the RRP of £219.99.

Was £219.99

Now £149 View Deal

This is one of our favourite air fryers ever thanks to its massive 7.6L capacity and the ability to cook using two different modes, at two different temperatures for two different periods of time.

The Dual Zone capability means there are two independently controlled baskets that enable you to get everything ready at the same time. There are also six cooking modes, including max crisp, air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and bake.

Our reviewer put this model through its paces and found it passed the test in key areas. He got perfectly cooked and crunchy homemade chips, and a nicely cooked burger with a charred outer but succulent inside. It also passed the reheat test enduring a crispy base and gooey cheese on last night’s pizza.

Our home technology editor David Ludlow gave the Ninja Air Fryer Dual Zone a perfect score and praised the large capacity, clever timing options and excellent cooking programmes.

He concluded: “With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results. With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals. It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”