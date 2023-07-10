Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Echo Dot Kids just took a nosedive in price

Prime Day may not have officially started, but that doesn’t mean that we haven’t found some incredible deals on the Echo Dot Kids speaker.

We may be waiting on tenterhooks for Amazon Prime Day to arrive, but that doesn’t mean that Amazon has stopped churning out fantastic discounts on some of its best products.

Today we’ve stumbled upon a huge 58% discount on the Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Bluetooth speaker, bringing the price all the way down from £64.99 to just £26.99, giving you a massive saving of £38. Both the Owl and Dragon designs have been equally reduced, so you can pick which pattern your youngster prefers. 

We gave this speaker an almost faultless 4.5-star review, noting that the free two-year worry-free guarantee is ideal considering this device is designed to be used by young children. It also comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes a whole host of books, games and apps spread across any Amazon devices you own, such as the Echo or Fire Tablets.

If you haven’t signed up for Amazon Prime yet then you can also make use of Amazon’s ongoing 30-day free trial for new users.

This speaker automatically responds in a kid-friendly manner to questions and will filter out explicit language from songs, with support on Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. Children can also help take charge of their own routines, with the ability to call parent-approved friends and family members and set their own alarms. 

Our reviewer really liked the parental controls on the Echo Dot Kids; parents can set bedtimes, which stops kids from talking to Alexa while they’re supposed to be sleeping, and pause Alexa, which we found deterred any cheating while doing homework.  

The 5th Gen model is also very capable when it comes to audio quality, with a larger 1.73-inch speaker than the previous generation. 

With all that said, this is the best time to invest in the Amazon Echo Kids Bluetooth speaker and well worth it for the incredibly cheap price. 

