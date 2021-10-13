The Echo Dot 4th Gen is almost back at its Prime Day price

One of the best small smart speakers you can get right now, the Echo Dot 4th Gen, has plummeted back down to £29.99 from its original price of £49.99.

This discounted rate is almost as low as the brief £24.99 lightning deal that was available for the Echo Dot during Prime Day earlier this year. If you missed out on that deal however and you’re not in the mood to wait until Black Friday, then this is a great opportunity to swipe the smart speaker on the cheap.

Echo Dot 4th Gen Deal The superb Echo Dot 4th Gen is now almost as cheap as it was during this year’s Prime Day, handy for anyone who missed out and wants to build a smarthome on the cheap. Argos

Was £49.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

Plus, from our experience, Amazon tries not to outdo its Prime Day deals during any other sales events, so as to ensure that customers stay interested in the allure of the company’s exclusive event. This means that there’s a chance that the Echo Dot 4th Gen won’t be cheaper than this once the Black Friday sale actually kicks off.

At this point, the concept of Alexa and the benefits of having a smart speaker at home aren’t really lost on anyone, but if you are looking to build a smarthome ecosystem for the first time then the Echo Dot is a great place to start.

The Echo Dot’s smaller frame allows it to more easily fit on a desk or atop a bookshelf, without ever detracting from your existing décor. As part of Amazon’s 4th generation smart speakers, the new Echo Dot now features a more spherical design that allows for a noticeably better soundscape.

In his 4.5-star review for the Echo Dot 4th Gen, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “This time, the extra height inside the speaker has meant that Amazon can make the speaker forward-facing, projecting sound towards you, rather than firing up. Can it make that much of a difference? Absolutely. Pushing the audio forwards means that you’re not losing any sound by bouncing it off the wall behind or up into the air. The result is that everything is pushed out towards you.”

Echo Dot 4th Gen Deal The superb Echo Dot 4th Gen is now almost as cheap as it was during this year’s Prime Day, handy for anyone who missed out and wants to build a smarthome on the cheap. Argos

Was £49.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

Plus, with the currently discounted rate, you could buy three Echo Dots for the price of one Echo 4th Gen (RRP £89.99), making it a lot easier to have Alexa set-up in multiple rooms without breaking the bank.

There’s no telling how long the offer will be available for, so it’s best not to wait around if you want to bag your very own Echo Dot 4th Gen for almost half price.