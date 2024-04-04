Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Dyson Ball vacuum has a tempting Easter price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Make light work of the Spring clean this year with this generous deal on the Dyson Ball vacuum. 

You can currently save a massive £100 and get a Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just £229.99 at Currys. 

Save £100 on the Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum Cleaner

You can currently get the Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just £229.99 at Currys.

Ideal for busy households, the Dyson Ball Animal is a fantastically versatile vacuum that boasts strong cleaning power and is equipped with extra tools to service every area of your home.

With Dyson Ball technology, the vacuum is ergonomically designed to offer a more comfortable clean which allows you to easily manoeuvre in-between furniture and around tight corners.

The Dyson Ball Animal also features Radial Root Cyclone technology which delivers a consistently strong and powerful suction. Its optimised airflow captures and secures dust and debris into the large 1.8 litre capacity bin, which can then be hygienically emptied at the touch of a button.

Pet owners should especially consider this vacuum as its main motobar cleaner head not only sucks up dirt, debris and pet hair fast but it automatically detangles too, so you’ll never have to deal with the dreaded task of chopping tangled hair out from the brush.

It’s not just surface cleaning that the Dyson Ball excels at either. It features an advanced filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles, including allergens and bacteria which can linger on carpets and surfaces.

Dyson has included a whole host of tools to clean all areas and levels of your home. This includes a telescopic handle that can reach higher areas, a stair tool that’s perfect for detailing and a combination tool that consists of a nylon brush and a wide nozzle in one for quick switching between tasks. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this model, it currently boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating based on over 259 customer reviews on Currys. We’ve also tested countless other Dyson vacuum cleaners and they almost always manage to impress.

Perfect for busy family life, the Dyson Ball takes all the effort out of cleaning. Its flexibility, powerful suction and five year guarantee means you won’t have to worry about splurging on a new vacuum for a while.

author icon

author icon

author icon

author icon

