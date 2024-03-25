Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Dyson Airwrap just got the discount you’ve been waiting for

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

One of the most talked about hair stylers now has an astonishing price reduction on Dyson’s official eBay Outlet Store. 

You can currently get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap multi-styler for an absolute steal on eBay. Already marked down to £399.99, customers can also get an extra 30% discount applied at the checkout, making it just £279.99. That’s a massive £170 saving off the RRP.

As this is from the official Dyson Outlet on eBay, you can guarantee that the Airwrap has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, plus there’s a one-year guarantee from Dyson too. 

Save £170 on the Dyson Airwrap

Save £170 on the Dyson Airwrap

Get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap, which includes six attachments and a storage case, for just £279.99 on Dyson’s official eBay outlet. Already down to £379.99, an extra 30% is automatically applied at the checkout.

  • eBay
  • Was £449.99
  • Now £279.99
View Deal

The Dyson Airwrap has dominated beauty headlines since its release in 2018. A dedicated multi-styler that dries, curls, shapes and tames all hair types, the Dyson Airwrap cleverly uses airflow rather than heat, which results in healthier hair with minimal damage. 

With three airflow speeds and three heat settings to choose from, the Airwrap can be adapted to best suit your hair type and desired style. There’s even a cold shot function that instantly shuts off the heat and gives a blast of cooler air to help set your style in place. 

The Airwrap also intelligently measures the temperature over 40 times a second to ensure it’s controlled and kept under 150°C.

Six attachments are included with the appliance so you can easily experiment with various styles. Attachments include two different size barrels for creating curls, a smoothing dryer, two smoothing brushes and a round volumising brush.

Also included is a useful storage case to keep your Airwrap and attachments in one place, and a filter cleaning brush to ensure your Airwrap is in top condition. 

Whether you’ve been considering the Dyson Airwrap for a while or know this would make a great gift for a loved one, with this £200 saving there isn’t a better time to invest. We’d seriously recommend acting fast on this one.

You might like…

Amazon’s top smart speaker for music is going cheap

Amazon’s top smart speaker for music is going cheap

Jessica Gorringe 38 mins ago
Amazon Spring Deal Days: Last chance to bag a bargain

Amazon Spring Deal Days: Last chance to bag a bargain

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet now has a wallet-friendly price

Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet now has a wallet-friendly price

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
This 5-star Logitech keyboard just got a top tier price drop

This 5-star Logitech keyboard just got a top tier price drop

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Amazon just decimated the price of the Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon just decimated the price of the Apple Watch Series 9

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words