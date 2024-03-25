The Dyson Airwrap just got the discount you’ve been waiting for

One of the most talked about hair stylers now has an astonishing price reduction on Dyson’s official eBay Outlet Store.

You can currently get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap multi-styler for an absolute steal on eBay. Already marked down to £399.99, customers can also get an extra 30% discount applied at the checkout, making it just £279.99. That’s a massive £170 saving off the RRP.

As this is from the official Dyson Outlet on eBay, you can guarantee that the Airwrap has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, plus there’s a one-year guarantee from Dyson too.

Save £170 on the Dyson Airwrap Get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap, which includes six attachments and a storage case, for just £279.99 on Dyson’s official eBay outlet. Already down to £379.99, an extra 30% is automatically applied at the checkout. eBay

Was £449.99

Now £279.99 View Deal

The Dyson Airwrap has dominated beauty headlines since its release in 2018. A dedicated multi-styler that dries, curls, shapes and tames all hair types, the Dyson Airwrap cleverly uses airflow rather than heat, which results in healthier hair with minimal damage.

With three airflow speeds and three heat settings to choose from, the Airwrap can be adapted to best suit your hair type and desired style. There’s even a cold shot function that instantly shuts off the heat and gives a blast of cooler air to help set your style in place.

The Airwrap also intelligently measures the temperature over 40 times a second to ensure it’s controlled and kept under 150°C.

Six attachments are included with the appliance so you can easily experiment with various styles. Attachments include two different size barrels for creating curls, a smoothing dryer, two smoothing brushes and a round volumising brush.

Also included is a useful storage case to keep your Airwrap and attachments in one place, and a filter cleaning brush to ensure your Airwrap is in top condition.

Whether you’ve been considering the Dyson Airwrap for a while or know this would make a great gift for a loved one, with this £200 saving there isn’t a better time to invest. We’d seriously recommend acting fast on this one.