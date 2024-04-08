The Dell Inspiron 15 is now a bargain student laptop

For any students on the hunt for a new laptop to carry them through their studies, we’ve found the deal for you.

Amazon has just decimated the price of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520, bringing it down to its lowest rate yet of only £279. That’s a massive £100 saving to be had on the original £379 RRP.

Even if you need a laptop for less intensive workloads or for general web browsing and streaming then this is one of the better value picks you can find right now.

At the centre of the Dell Inspiron 15 is the Intel Core i3-1215U chip, which is miles away from offering up the type of power needed for gaming and editing, but for word processing tasks and web-based applications, it can do the job perfectly well.

Where the Dell Inspiron 15 really comes into its own is with the features it offers elsewhere. Starting with the display, the Inspiron 15 packs a stunning 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare panel with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate to boot.

What this means is that everything should look great on this display, whether it’s a PDF document or the latest series on Netflix. Having that higher refresh rate will also keep things looking zippy as you jump from one tab to the next, and it’ll give you an edge if you like to enjoy a spot of cloud gaming after the working day is done.

In addition to having quite a sleek design with a ‘Carbon Black’ colouration, the Dell Inspiron 15 also manages to cram quite a large keyboard into its chassis, one that comes packed with a full-scale numerical keypad which is handy to have for data entry. When you need to dive into a quick zoom call, the built-in HD webcam has you covered too.

If you’re the type of person who likes to bring a lot of accessories into the mix, be it a favourite mouse or keyboard, or even just a charging cable to top up your phone from your laptop, then you’ll be pleased with the port selection on the Inspiron 15.

In addition to three USB-A ports (one of which is the super fast USB 3.2), you’ll also spy a HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dedicated SD card reader. It would have been nice to see at least one USB-C port here, but you can easily get around that with an adaptor.

For a reliable laptop at well under the £300 mark, you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than this Dell Inspiron 15 deal.