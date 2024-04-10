Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The classic Henry vacuum is now reduced at Currys

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Easily one of the most recognisable vacuum brands in the UK, the red XL Henry (also known as Henry the hoover) is perfect for busy households and commercial cleaning alike. 

You can currently get the iconic red Henry XL Plus hoover for just £139 at Currys, saving a decent £40 off the RRP. 

Get the Henry XL Plus hoover for just £139 at Currys

Get the Henry XL Plus hoover for just £139 at Currys

Get the iconic red Henry XL Plus vacuum for just £139 at Currys and save £40 off the usual RRP.

  • Currys
  • Was £179
  • Now £139
View Deal

Built for the toughest jobs which even include industrial-scale cleaning, the Henry XL Plus is a beast of a vacuum. Its powerful 620w motor is paired with a massive 15-litre capacity and a 31m cleaning range, making it perfect for larger areas or tackling the dreaded post-DIY cleanup.

Although the Henry XL Plus takes larger jobs in its stride, it still makes light work of those day-to-day household chores and comes equipped with accessories to make your entire home and car clean.

Also included is a set of floor tools that make the Henry XL Plus especially versatile, such as the Airo Brush 140 which picks up dirt, dust and even pet hair from carpets, stairs and upholstery with ease. The combi floor tool on the other hand allows for seamless switching between carpets and hard floors.

For those notoriously difficult to reach areas, such as behind radiators or in the nooks and crannies of your car, the included flexi crevice tool is a thin and narrow accessory that can easily pick up hidden collections of dust. 

Thanks to Henry’s advanced two-stage filtration system, dirt and allergens are trapped into a high-efficiency HepaFlo bag. Emptying is quick and mess-free too with an innovative self-seal tab that, unlike bagless vacuums, keeps all allergens trapped inside.

We gave the Henry XL a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the vacuum as a “brute of a vacuum cleaner” that is a “great choice for those who want a lot of suction power to tackle more difficult jobs, such as DIY.”

If you want a large and powerful vacuum that seamlessly works across numerous floor types and tackles everything from day-to-day mess to DIY cleanup then this deal on the Henry XL Plus is worth jumping on.

You might like…

The Galaxy Buds FE are going for a steal

The Galaxy Buds FE are going for a steal

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Meta Quest 2 is now the same price as a Switch Lite

Meta Quest 2 is now the same price as a Switch Lite

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Treat yourself to a new iPad with Amazon’s tasty price cut

Treat yourself to a new iPad with Amazon’s tasty price cut

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Give your home office a boost with this Logitech MX Keyboard offer

Give your home office a boost with this Logitech MX Keyboard offer

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
You won’t find a better value phone than the Pixel 7a right now

You won’t find a better value phone than the Pixel 7a right now

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The MacBook Air M1 just keeps falling in price

The MacBook Air M1 just keeps falling in price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words