The classic Henry vacuum is now reduced at Currys

Easily one of the most recognisable vacuum brands in the UK, the red XL Henry (also known as Henry the hoover) is perfect for busy households and commercial cleaning alike.

You can currently get the iconic red Henry XL Plus hoover for just £139 at Currys, saving a decent £40 off the RRP.

Built for the toughest jobs which even include industrial-scale cleaning, the Henry XL Plus is a beast of a vacuum. Its powerful 620w motor is paired with a massive 15-litre capacity and a 31m cleaning range, making it perfect for larger areas or tackling the dreaded post-DIY cleanup.

Although the Henry XL Plus takes larger jobs in its stride, it still makes light work of those day-to-day household chores and comes equipped with accessories to make your entire home and car clean.

Also included is a set of floor tools that make the Henry XL Plus especially versatile, such as the Airo Brush 140 which picks up dirt, dust and even pet hair from carpets, stairs and upholstery with ease. The combi floor tool on the other hand allows for seamless switching between carpets and hard floors.

For those notoriously difficult to reach areas, such as behind radiators or in the nooks and crannies of your car, the included flexi crevice tool is a thin and narrow accessory that can easily pick up hidden collections of dust.

Thanks to Henry’s advanced two-stage filtration system, dirt and allergens are trapped into a high-efficiency HepaFlo bag. Emptying is quick and mess-free too with an innovative self-seal tab that, unlike bagless vacuums, keeps all allergens trapped inside.

We gave the Henry XL a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the vacuum as a “brute of a vacuum cleaner” that is a “great choice for those who want a lot of suction power to tackle more difficult jobs, such as DIY.”

If you want a large and powerful vacuum that seamlessly works across numerous floor types and tackles everything from day-to-day mess to DIY cleanup then this deal on the Henry XL Plus is worth jumping on.