 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The cheapest places to buy Nintendo Switch Sports

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Have you been looking to buy Nintendo Switch Sports? Then keep reading, as we’re going to tell you the cheapest place you can find it.

Switch Sports is the latest title to come from Nintendo, bringing all of the fun of Wii Sports to the modern-day console.

But where is the cheapest place to buy the latest game? We all know that new releases are expensive, and it can be hard to scour the web looking for the best deal, especially if you’re not sure where to start.

Luckily, we’re here to help. Check out the widget below, which will automatically find you the best deals from across the web on Nintendo Switch Sports, meaning you don’t need to do any searching on your own.

And if by chance some of these retailers don’t ship to your area, we have also gone ahead and found some of the best retailers that are selling Switch Sports for the lowest prices.

Since the game only launched recently, you may have to act fast, as we can’t guarantee that the units won’t sell out.

  • ShopTo: Buy for £34.85 (Leg Strap included)
  • Currys: Buy for £34.99 (Leg Strap included)
  • Amazon UK: Buy for £35 (Leg Strap included)
  • Very: Buy for £37.99 (Leg Strap included)
  • GAME: Buy for £39.99 (Leg Strap included)
  • Nintendo Official Store: Buy for £30.99 (digital copy)

So, now you know the best places to find Switch Sports, there is nothing stopping you from getting in on the action.

Switch Sports features six different sports at launch, including Tennis, Bowling and Chambara, as well as three new additions: Badminton, Volleyball and Football. Golf will also be added via a software update later on in the year.

You may have noticed that some deals listed include a Leg Strap accessory; this is not necessary to play the game in full, however, it is needed to play a mode in football where you take free kicks using your leg.

If you want to know even more about Switch Sports, make sure to check out our review, where we talk about each sport in a lot more detail.

You might like…

This iPhone 11 SIM deal is out of this world

This iPhone 11 SIM deal is out of this world

Gemma Ryles 22 hours ago
Snatch up the HP Pavilion gaming laptop for under £600 in this amazing deal

Snatch up the HP Pavilion gaming laptop for under £600 in this amazing deal

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
This fantastic iPad Pro deal is hard to resist

This fantastic iPad Pro deal is hard to resist

Max Parker 4 days ago
Snatch up the iPhone 12 with unlimited data for just £32 a month

Snatch up the iPhone 12 with unlimited data for just £32 a month

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
This Huawei MateView monitor comes with six free months of Game Pass

This Huawei MateView monitor comes with six free months of Game Pass

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Don’t wait to snatch up this great Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal

Don’t wait to snatch up this great Lenovo Smart Clock Essential deal

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.