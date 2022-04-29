The cheapest places to buy Nintendo Switch Sports

Have you been looking to buy Nintendo Switch Sports? Then keep reading, as we’re going to tell you the cheapest place you can find it.

Switch Sports is the latest title to come from Nintendo, bringing all of the fun of Wii Sports to the modern-day console.

But where is the cheapest place to buy the latest game? We all know that new releases are expensive, and it can be hard to scour the web looking for the best deal, especially if you’re not sure where to start.

Luckily, we’re here to help. Check out the widget below, which will automatically find you the best deals from across the web on Nintendo Switch Sports, meaning you don’t need to do any searching on your own.

And if by chance some of these retailers don’t ship to your area, we have also gone ahead and found some of the best retailers that are selling Switch Sports for the lowest prices.

Since the game only launched recently, you may have to act fast, as we can’t guarantee that the units won’t sell out.

ShopTo: Buy for £34.85 (Leg Strap included)

Currys: Buy for £34.99 (Leg Strap included)

Amazon UK: Buy for £35 (Leg Strap included)

Very: Buy for £37.99 (Leg Strap included)

GAME: Buy for £39.99 (Leg Strap included)

Nintendo Official Store: Buy for £30.99 (digital copy)

So, now you know the best places to find Switch Sports, there is nothing stopping you from getting in on the action.

Switch Sports features six different sports at launch, including Tennis, Bowling and Chambara, as well as three new additions: Badminton, Volleyball and Football. Golf will also be added via a software update later on in the year.

You may have noticed that some deals listed include a Leg Strap accessory; this is not necessary to play the game in full, however, it is needed to play a mode in football where you take free kicks using your leg.

If you want to know even more about Switch Sports, make sure to check out our review, where we talk about each sport in a lot more detail.