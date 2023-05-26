The best iPhone 14 deal yet just dropped

We’ve just spotted a Black Friday-level deal on the iPhone 14, which is well worth snapping up if you want to upgrade.

Right now you can get the iPhone 14 with a massive 100GB of data, absolutely nothing to pay upfront and a monthly cost of just £36.99. That’s the type of offer that we’d expect to see during one of the year’s biggest sales events, but for whatever reason, it’s now available just as May draws to a close.

For context, the iPhone 14 has an £849 RRP on the Apple Store, but the total cost of this contract comes to just £887.76. That means that you’re only paying an extra £38.76 over two years for that 100GB data allowance, which is an absolute steal and perfect for anyone who enjoys online gaming and bingewatching on their phone.

If you’re unsure as to whether or not the iPhone 14 should be your next handset, allow me to break down the benefits of Apple’s latest smartphone. For starters, if you already have a phone in the iPhone 13 range then you won’t notice much of a difference, and it’s probably better to wait for the upcoming iPhone 15. For everyone else however, there’s a lot to love about this device.

Those coming from the iPhone 12 or older will notice right away that the iPhone 14 has a smaller notch and a brighter screen. Thanks to the A15 Bionic chipset inside the device, iOS runs buttery smooth and you can take on hefty tasks like editing videos in LumaFusion without encountering any issues.

Speaking of video, the iPhone 14 is a content creator’s best friend. Not only is the phone capable of putting out crisp and detailed 4K video, but the improved Cinematic Mode applies a bokeh effect in real time so that your subject always stands out in the frame.

As you might expect, the phone is also capable of capturing social-media worthy pictures, with Editor Max Parker detailing in his review: “In daylight situations, the iPhone 14 takes excellent snaps – just like the iPhone 13 did. Colours pop just the right amount, there’s lots of detail and excellent dynamic range. The bigger sensor also gives a shallower depth of field than the iPhone 13, allowing for a more natural blurry background when shooting up close.”

In all areas, the iPhone 14 is a great handset, and we’re honestly surprised that it’s now available on such an affordable contract so if you’ve been holding out for an affordable upgrade to a modern device then now’s your chance.