The bargain Honor Pad X9 tablet is now even cheaper

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you want a sleek-looking tablet at an incredibly affordable price, the Honor Pad X9 is one of the very best out there, and this deal makes an already great-value tablet even more appealing.

Amazon has reduced the price of the Honor Pad X9 from an already great £179.99 to an even better £159.99. At that price point, you’ll be hard pressed to find a competitor that can offer the same value for money.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the X9 is its screen. At under £200, an 11.5”, 2000 x 1200, 120hz display is an unexpectedly premium feature, making this tablet great for surfing the web as well as viewing video content. The overall user experience feels faster and more fluid than what you’d experience on similarly priced options.

If you want a tablet with premium features at a non-premium price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better value-for-money than this deal from Honor.

To add to the video-friendly experience, Honor has made sure that the battery life is well-optimised. In our very recent review, we found that an hour of TV-watching in a dimly-lit room only took 6% of charge, which is better than the Pad X9 rivals we’ve tested, making this an ideal tablet to take on a long journey when bringing a super-expensive top-end iPad might seem like overkill. 

You would assume that given how affordable the tablet is, and the fact that Honor has already supplied a very high-quality screen and battery, that the processor might be the one downside, but no. The Snapdragon 685 chipset can handle general use, side-by-side apps and even gaming with surprising results. Really, it’s remarkable how much this tablet delivers for under £200. 

Overall, this is one of the best value-for-money tablets on the market at the moment, so if you want a portable device that displays video well and can deliver solid general performance on top of that, it’s definitely worth snapping up this deal while you can.

