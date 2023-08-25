The Asus Zenbook Duo now has an epic limited-time offer

Act fast to get your hands on this incredible deal on the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 laptop so you can work smarter, not harder.

Right now you can snatch up the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 with a smashing 25% discount, bringing the price down to just £1199.99. This model would normally set you back £1599.99, making this the perfect time to splurge on a laptop upgrade.

The Zenbook Duo 14 is an interesting machine as it comes with not just one, but two displays. The smaller ScreenPad Plus is located just above the keyboard and comes with touchscreen capabilities and built-in optimised apps that massively enhance your workflow.

Simply drag and drop apps from the main display to the ScreenPad Plus to double your productivity; watch YouTube, check on Slack and browse documents without the need for an external monitor, making this a fantastic pick for anyone who yearns for more screen space while they’re working on the go.

This dual-screened laptop deal is something you won’t want to miss If you want to double your productivity but don’t want to break the bank, then you will want to check out this fantastic deal on the Asus Zenbook Duo 14. Amazon

Save 25%

Now £1199.99 View Deal

The latest Active Aerodynamic System Plus uses a new ErgoLife hinge mechanism that allows the ScreenPad Plus to increase overall cooling by 49%. It also automatically tilts up once the laptop is open to make for a more comfortable viewing experience that reduces glare.

This model comes kitted out with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. While these are not the most recent internals on the market, they will provide more than enough power for day-to-day productivity tasks and video streaming. The Nvidia GPU will even open the doors for light content creation and gaming so you can use the same device for both work and play.

We’ve been keeping an eye on this deal using the handy Keepa extension. As you can see from the screenshot below, this laptop hasn’t fallen in price like this for many, many months, and we don’t know when its price is going to shoot back up again. So if you want to take advantage of this incredible deal and completely revitalise the way you go about your workday, we recommend that you jump on this offer now before it’s too late.