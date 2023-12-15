The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED just got a hefty Christmas price drop

Asus’ Zenbook 14 laptop with an incredibly good OLED screen has seen a huge £530 discount, dramatically lowering the price of this top-tier productivity laptop.

Usually retailing at £1,199, you can get this OLED model with a 44% discount on AO right now, making it one of the best value-for-money prospects going at just £669.

This laptop has an incredible set of features across the board that make it one of the best options for someone looking for a laptop that can get them through a working day, and then be used for watching entertainment after the day is done.

Get a brand-new OLED productivity laptop for under £700 Asus’ excellent laptop is ideal for productivity as well as watching movies and TV – this 44% discount is a huge opportunity to enjoy OLED. AO

Was £1199

Now £669 View Deal

When you boot it up the first thing you’ll notice is the screen. Featuring an impressive 2880 x 1800 resolution, you won’t be wanting for detail, but even more important is the fact that this screen is OLED.

The organic light emitting diode technology ensures the most vivid colours (especially in black), as OLEDs can simply stop producing light through their diodes, so when the screen wants to display black it can do it in a way other display types simply cannot. The contrast this provides is a real pleasure to look at – if you haven’t used an OLED screen before, it’s hard to explain just how dramatic the visual quality is.

Beyond that, this laptop is excellent for serious work. With 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD with super-quick read times and a 12-hour battery life, this laptop will power through multiple tasks at once and last you a working day easily. All this comes in a unit that’s only 1.39kg, so it’s easy to carry too.

In short, this is a laptop that combines visual excellence with very competent specs for day-to-day productivity in a way not matched by many. At £669, it’s an absolute steal and not to be missed.