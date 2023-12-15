Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED just got a hefty Christmas price drop

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Asus’ Zenbook 14 laptop with an incredibly good OLED screen has seen a huge £530 discount, dramatically lowering the price of this top-tier productivity laptop.

Usually retailing at £1,199, you can get this OLED model with a 44% discount on AO right now, making it one of the best value-for-money prospects going at just £669.

This laptop has an incredible set of features across the board that make it one of the best options for someone looking for a laptop that can get them through a working day, and then be used for watching entertainment after the day is done.

Get a brand-new OLED productivity laptop for under £700

Get a brand-new OLED productivity laptop for under £700

Asus’ excellent laptop is ideal for productivity as well as watching movies and TV – this 44% discount is a huge opportunity to enjoy OLED.

  • AO
  • Was £1199
  • Now £669
View Deal

When you boot it up the first thing you’ll notice is the screen. Featuring an impressive 2880 x 1800 resolution, you won’t be wanting for detail, but even more important is the fact that this screen is OLED. 

The organic light emitting diode technology ensures the most vivid colours (especially in black), as OLEDs can simply stop producing light through their diodes, so when the screen wants to display black it can do it in a way other display types simply cannot. The contrast this provides is a real pleasure to look at – if you haven’t used an OLED screen before, it’s hard to explain just how dramatic the visual quality is.

Beyond that, this laptop is excellent for serious work. With 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD with super-quick read times and a 12-hour battery life, this laptop will power through multiple tasks at once and last you a working day easily. All this comes in a unit that’s only 1.39kg, so it’s easy to carry too.

In short, this is a laptop that combines visual excellence with very competent specs for day-to-day productivity in a way not matched by many. At £669, it’s an absolute steal and not to be missed.

You might like…

This Galaxy S23 FE deal just destroyed the competition

This Galaxy S23 FE deal just destroyed the competition

Thomas Deehan 21 mins ago
Crush your 2024 fitness goals with this Galaxy Watch 4 bargain

Crush your 2024 fitness goals with this Galaxy Watch 4 bargain

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This Echo Dot deal is the perfect last-minute stocking filler

This Echo Dot deal is the perfect last-minute stocking filler

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Xbox gamers need to see this price cut on the Elite Series 2 controller

Xbox gamers need to see this price cut on the Elite Series 2 controller

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Forget the iPhone 15 Pro when the S23 Ultra is this cheap

Forget the iPhone 15 Pro when the S23 Ultra is this cheap

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Amazon’s just dropped a stunning deal for audiophiles

Amazon’s just dropped a stunning deal for audiophiles

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words