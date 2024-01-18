The Apple Watch Ultra is finally at a reasonable price

You can finally buy an Apple Watch Ultra at a reasonable price with this outstanding deal.

Amazon is selling the original Apple Watch Ultra, with a Yellow/Beige Trail Loop, at a cut price of £569. That’s a 19% saving on the rugged smartwatch’s £699 RRP.

More importantly, it’s a whopping £230 cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Which, let’s face it, isn’t much of an upgrade on the original.

While we like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a lot, we did conclude that “If you already own an Apple Watch Ultra then there’s little reason to upgrade.”

The Apple Watch Ultra’s design is, to all intents and purposes, identical to its predecessor. Sure, there’s a brighter display around front, but at 2000 nits the original model’s screen is hardly what you’d call dim.

The only other major improvement is the inclusion of an S9 chip on the Ultra 2. But again, the Apple Watch Ultra and its S8 chip hardly feels sluggish. Rather than noticeable performance, the Ultra 2 adds features like Precision Finding.

Whether you think this warrants the £230 is entirely a matter of personal preference. We would suggest not.

We awarded the original Apple Watch Ultra a health 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a great smartwatch” that takes everything from the regular Apple Watch and “gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”