Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Ultra is finally at a reasonable price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can finally buy an Apple Watch Ultra at a reasonable price with this outstanding deal.

Amazon is selling the original Apple Watch Ultra, with a Yellow/Beige Trail Loop, at a cut price of £569. That’s a 19% saving on the rugged smartwatch’s £699 RRP.

Save 19% on the Apple Watch Ultra

Save 19% on the Apple Watch Ultra

The original Apple Watch Ultra is currently selling for £569, which is a 19% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 19%
  • Now £569
View Deal

More importantly, it’s a whopping £230 cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Which, let’s face it, isn’t much of an upgrade on the original.

While we like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a lot, we did conclude that “If you already own an Apple Watch Ultra then there’s little reason to upgrade.”

The Apple Watch Ultra’s design is, to all intents and purposes, identical to its predecessor. Sure, there’s a brighter display around front, but at 2000 nits the original model’s screen is hardly what you’d call dim.

The only other major improvement is the inclusion of an S9 chip on the Ultra 2. But again, the Apple Watch Ultra and its S8 chip hardly feels sluggish. Rather than noticeable performance, the Ultra 2 adds features like Precision Finding.

Whether you think this warrants the £230 is entirely a matter of personal preference. We would suggest not.

We awarded the original Apple Watch Ultra a health 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a great smartwatch” that takes everything from the regular Apple Watch and “gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

You might like…

This Galaxy S24 deal gets you double the storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6

This Galaxy S24 deal gets you double the storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Samsung’s most stylish Galaxy Watch smartwatch just got a price cut

Samsung’s most stylish Galaxy Watch smartwatch just got a price cut

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
The high-end Galaxy Book Pro is now a low-cost laptop

The high-end Galaxy Book Pro is now a low-cost laptop

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Amazon has a bargain air fryer deal perfect for students

Amazon has a bargain air fryer deal perfect for students

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This contract just made the Galaxy Z Flip 5 affordable

This contract just made the Galaxy Z Flip 5 affordable

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Xbox gamers are in for a treat with this Dead Space deal

Xbox gamers are in for a treat with this Dead Space deal

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words