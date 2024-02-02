The Apple Watch Series 9 just hit its lowest price yet

The newest addition to Apple’s Watch line-up, the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently seeing its lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you’ve been debating the purchase then now is the time to buy.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently just £340 on Amazon, saving you 15% on the £399 RRP. As this Apple Watch only launched in September 2023, it’s not surprising that we haven’t seen such a price drop yet.

With the new S9 chip, the Apple Watch has a super-bright display and allows for touch-free use. By using Double Tap you can now respond to incoming calls or timers simply by tapping your thumb and forefinger together – a particularly handy feature if you’re out on a run and don’t want to smudge your screen.

The Apple Watch also has advanced health features to give you insights into your body and health. You can not only track your blood oxygen levels on the go and take an ECG in an instant, but you can also track your sleep quality and your sleep stages.

Thanks to the Workout app, you can vary your training and gain insightful metrics about your workout performance. It’s essentially a personal trainer on your wrist. Thanks to its safety features, including fall and crash detection, your Apple Watch can connect you with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or serious crash.

Not only is the Apple Watch packed full of features, but it’s incredibly durable too. Its IPX6-rating means it’s not only dust resistant, but is also 50m water resistant, making the Apple Watch a perfect companion if swimming is your sport.

This Apple Watch earned a 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding that “the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent smartwatch, both for those who want a fitness companion and others who just want an expansion of the iPhone.”

If you want to take control of your health and fitness, and get personalised tips and advice to help improve your general wellbeing, then you should seriously consider this astounding deal on the Apple Watch Series 9.