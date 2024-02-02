Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Series 9 just hit its lowest price yet

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The newest addition to Apple’s Watch line-up, the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently seeing its lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you’ve been debating the purchase then now is the time to buy.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently just £340 on Amazon, saving you 15% on the £399 RRP. As this Apple Watch only launched in September 2023, it’s not surprising that we haven’t seen such a price drop yet.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 at its lowest ever price

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 at its lowest ever price

Take £59 off the latest Apple Watch Series 9 on Amazon, making this the lowest price for the flagship watch to date.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • Now £340
View Deal

With the new S9 chip, the Apple Watch has a super-bright display and allows for touch-free use. By using Double Tap you can now respond to incoming calls or timers simply by tapping your thumb and forefinger together – a particularly handy feature if you’re out on a run and don’t want to smudge your screen.

The Apple Watch also has advanced health features to give you insights into your body and health. You can not only track your blood oxygen levels on the go and take an ECG in an instant, but you can also track your sleep quality and your sleep stages. 

Thanks to the Workout app, you can vary your training and gain insightful metrics about your workout performance. It’s essentially a personal trainer on your wrist. Thanks to its safety features, including fall and crash detection, your Apple Watch can connect you with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or serious crash. 

Not only is the Apple Watch packed full of features, but it’s incredibly durable too. Its IPX6-rating means it’s not only dust resistant, but is also 50m water resistant, making the Apple Watch a perfect companion if swimming is your sport. 

This Apple Watch earned a 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding that “the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent smartwatch, both for those who want a fitness companion and others who just want an expansion of the iPhone.” 

If you want to take control of your health and fitness, and get personalised tips and advice to help improve your general wellbeing, then you should seriously consider this astounding deal on the Apple Watch Series 9.

You might like…

Best Sky Deals for February 2024: Watch the latest entertainment for less

Best Sky Deals for February 2024: Watch the latest entertainment for less

Thomas Deehan 26 mins ago
Android users need to check out this phenomenal Pixel Buds Pro offer

Android users need to check out this phenomenal Pixel Buds Pro offer

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for February 2024: New S24 offers

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for February 2024: New S24 offers

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Amazon just dropped an SSD bargain for PC builders

Amazon just dropped an SSD bargain for PC builders

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for February 2024: Healthier meals for less

Best Air Fryer Deals for February 2024: Healthier meals for less

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for February 2024: Save on your next Apple upgrade

Best iPhone Deals for February 2024: Save on your next Apple upgrade

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words