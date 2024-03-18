Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has got a huge price cut

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want to take control of your health and get personalised advice to help improve your general wellbeing? If so, this Apple Watch Series 9 deal is perfect for you. 

You can currently get the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm for just £379 with John Lewis, saving £50 off the usual Apple RRP. This deal also includes 3 months of Apple Fitness+ and a 2-year guarantee.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for just £379 with John Lewis. Also included is 3 months of Apple Fitness Plus and a 2-year guarantee.

Launched in September 2023, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent smartwatch offering from Apple. 

Running on the powerful new S9 chip, the Apple Watch Series 9 offers impressive performance and extra capabilities. It includes a new convenient double tap gesture allowing users to control their watch without touching the display, a brighter display and faster on-device Siri. 

The Apple Watch also boasts advanced health and fitness features, offering insights into your body and wellbeing. Not only can you track your blood oxygen levels and even take an ECG in an instant but with the Workout app you can also see more advanced metrics such as Heart Rate Zones. 

You’ll also find the new Smart Stack which displays relevant widgets when needed, new watch faces and more tools to support mental health too. 

The Apple Watch Series 9 is incredibly durable with an IPX6 rating which means it’s both dust resistant and water resistant up to 50m. It has a thick front crystal and flat base, which means the watch is more resistant to cracking. 

We gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding “the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent smartwatch, both for those who want a fitness companion and others who just want an expansion of the iPhone.”

With this generous deal from John Lewis, you can take control of your health and wellbeing for under £380 and get three months of Apple Fitness thrown in too.

