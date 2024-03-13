Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Series 8 just keeps dropping in price

The Apple Watch Series 8 really is a bit of a bargain right now, with the latest price drop making it temptingly accessible.

John Lewis has dropped the price of the larger 45mm Apple Watch 8 a couple of times now, first from its launch price of £449 to £309, and now down to just £299.

The esteemed UK retailer is referring to this offer as Reduced to Clear, so our recommendation would be to grab it while you can. This price probably isn’t going to be around for long.

At £299, the Apple Watch Series 8 is £130 cheaper than the equivalent Apple Watch Series 9 model. Here’s the thing: Apple’s latest smartwatch is barely any better than the Series 8.

Indeed, the design is nigh-on identical to before, with only a brighter display and a performance bump to speak of in the way of hardware improvements.

We gave the Apple Watch Series 8 a 4.5-star review at the time, calling it “The best smartwatch around”.

“It’s not only great for health and fitness. It has access to loads of apps, gets frequent software updates, packs lovely watch faces and is very customisable,” we concluded.

We were impressed with its tracking features, clever array of sensors (HRM, GPS, blood oxygen and a new temperature sensor), fast charging, and additional low power modes.

If you own an iPhone, and you don’t fancy splashing £400-plus on a smartwatch, it’s comfortably your best choice.

