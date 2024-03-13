The Apple Watch Series 8 just keeps dropping in price

The Apple Watch Series 8 really is a bit of a bargain right now, with the latest price drop making it temptingly accessible.

John Lewis has dropped the price of the larger 45mm Apple Watch 8 a couple of times now, first from its launch price of £449 to £309, and now down to just £299.

The esteemed UK retailer is referring to this offer as Reduced to Clear, so our recommendation would be to grab it while you can. This price probably isn’t going to be around for long.

Get the Apple Watch 8 for just £299 The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 is now being offered at a clearance price of £299, which is £150 cheaper than its launch price. John Lewis

Reduced To Clear

Now £299 View Deal

At £299, the Apple Watch Series 8 is £130 cheaper than the equivalent Apple Watch Series 9 model. Here’s the thing: Apple’s latest smartwatch is barely any better than the Series 8.

Indeed, the design is nigh-on identical to before, with only a brighter display and a performance bump to speak of in the way of hardware improvements.

We gave the Apple Watch Series 8 a 4.5-star review at the time, calling it “The best smartwatch around”.

“It’s not only great for health and fitness. It has access to loads of apps, gets frequent software updates, packs lovely watch faces and is very customisable,” we concluded.

We were impressed with its tracking features, clever array of sensors (HRM, GPS, blood oxygen and a new temperature sensor), fast charging, and additional low power modes.

If you own an iPhone, and you don’t fancy splashing £400-plus on a smartwatch, it’s comfortably your best choice.