The Apple Watch 8 is nearly as cheap as the Watch SE

Hannah Davies
Looking to save some money on an Apple Watch and do some good for the environment? You don’t want to miss this incredible deal on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon has reduced the price of its refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 to just £269.99. That’s £99.01 (or more than a quarter) off its original price of £369. 

The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s 2022 flagship smartwatch. This particular model is refurbished, fully functional and in excellent condition. It’s also backed by Amazon’s 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee. 

The smartwatch features the same instantly recognisable design as older Apple Watches but includes the larger display and tougher materials that were introduced alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. 

The watch is packed with useful health and fitness tracking features, including HRM, GPS, ECG and body temperature sensors, cycle tracking, sleep tracking and more. There’s also a wide range of sports modes, such as running, cycling, swimming and yoga. 

Tens of thousands of apps are supported via the Apple App Store and you can use the wearable to make calls, send texts, stream music and make contactless payments. 

We awarded the Apple Watch Series 8 a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, with editor Max Parker writing: 

“No other smartwatch offers what the Apple Watch can and it’s really the only smartwatch that properly integrates with Apple’s smartphones”. 

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 9 since then, but considering the Apple Watch Series 8’s specs and the fact that the wearable is only a year older than the Series 9, this is still a brilliant deal on a recent Apple Watch at a bargain price. 

Head to Amazon now to bag a refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 in excellent condition for just £269.99 and save 26% compared to the watch’s usual price of £369. That’s a £99.01 saving on the highly-rated 2022 smartwatch. 

