The Apple M2 Pro MacBook has had a surprise price cut

It’s not often you see huge savings on Apple’s range of MacBooks, but we’ve spotted a hefty discount on one at Currys that’ll be hard to ignore.

The site has currently whacked £290 off the £1989 RRP of a MacBook Pro 14-inch with the M2 Pro chipset, bringing it down to a far more tempting £1699.

While this remains a high price, it is excellent value for this very good machine – especially when you consider the 512GB SSD inside.

Other specs include 16GB of memory, Apple’s very capable M2 Pro chipset comprising of a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, fantastic HDR 14-inch display and various ports, including 3x Thunderbolt USB-C ports and SD card slot.

The display here is particularly standout and one of the biggest reasons to plump for this over the cheaper MacBook Air. Instead of a standard IPS LCD, the Mini LED panel is far closer in quality to an OLED. The Blacks are deep and the brightness levels are fantastic, making this ideal for those who want to create a full HDR workflow.

We’ve also been thoroughly impressed with Apple’s own chips and the fantastic performance they offer. This machine is worthy of the Pro moniker, with strong benchmarking results and the ability to run high-end apps like those for video editing and music production. The majority of the earlier bugs we found with Apple’s own chips have mostly been sorted, with app compatibility less of an issue now.

We had plenty of positive things to say about this MacBook Pro when we reviewed this very M2 Pro model last year, heaping praise on the ‘stunning screen’ the fantastic performance and the improved design.

In the verdict of our review, we said “The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) is another fantastic Apple laptop, designed with those who need serious power on the go in mind. The upgrades over the previous version are minimal, but that doesn’t stop this from being one of the best laptops you can buy.