The Amazon Fire HD 10 is 30% off – and you don’t need Prime

While it’s not Prime Day or Black Friday, Amazon is currently running a Spring deals event – and there are some big savings to be had.

If you’re hunting for a budget tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a great pick – and until April 3 Amazon has slashed 30% off the RRP.

That means you can pick up this 10-inch tablet ideal for video streaming for just £104.99, a welcome £45 reduction over its typical £149.99 price.

While this isn’t the lowest price this tablet has ever dropped to, it is the cheapest since Black Friday 2023. There’s every chance it won’t drop again this low until Black Friday later this year, or Prime Day. However, unlike Prime Day you don’t need to pay for Amazon’s subscription service to bag this low price.

Is the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) worth buying?

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is a well-rounded budget tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, decent performance and enough battery life for most. Pros Robust design

Enough performance for most

Loud dual speakers Cons Very slow charging speeds

No Google apps

Focused on selling Amazon services

When we reviewed the Amazon Fire HD 10 our expert reviewer found that it was a well-rounded budget tablet, with a good 10.1-inch FHD+ screen, decent performance and a robust design. In our tests, we found there was enough battery life available for most and we liked how it was thinner than its predecessor.

There’s a USB-C port for charging, microSD support and a headphone jack for private listening. There’s also strong integration with Amazon’s Prime services and stores like Kindle and Audible.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review

