Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 32-inch Fire TV is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The big discounts keep rolling in for Amazon’s Fire TVs. The Fire TV 2-series has received a huge discount for the sales event that’s made an already affordable TV even cheaper.

Amazon’s Prime Day keeps seeing deals tumble left, right, and centre, and one deal we’ve spotted is for Amazon’s 32-inch Fire TV 2-series. This screen has had a reduction of £100 on its asking price, bringing it doesn’t from £249.99 to £149.99.

Armed with the knowledge that this TV only launched in the UK a few months ago, that’s a massive mark down in price.

The Fire TV-series is Amazon’s budget range for its own brand TVs. It’s tailored made for those looking for a smart TV at size that won’t take up much space in your living room (or bedroom, or wherever you place it).

The 32-inch Fire TV is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day

The 32-inch Fire TV is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day

Amazon’s own brand Fire TV 2-series has had a massive discount, falling from £249.99 to £149.99

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £100
View Deal

Be aware that this size screen only supports resolutions up to 720p, so there’s no 4K Ultra HD support here. However, with the size of the screen that’s not a big miss.

It does feature HDR support, with HLG (for iPlayer and Sky 4K streams), and HDR10 compatibility, which is supported by the likes of Disney+, Netflix , and Prime Video streaming services.

The Fire TV OS supplies a huge number of video and music streaming apps to enjoy, and if your home is a smart one, it can connect to a range of devices with the help of Alexa, from smart doorbells and thermostats, to smart lights and Amazon’s Echo wireless speakers. If you want to connect your smart home together, this TV can act as a control hub to do that.

The TV also features Bluetooth wireless connectivity, so if you wanted to engage in some private listening/viewing to avoid being disrupted by someone else, you can connect a pair of wireless headphones to the Fire TV 2-series. It can also act as a gaming screen too if you have a subscription to Amazon Luna, where you can play a number of games straight from the cloud.

Best Prime Day deals so far

You might like…

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

Gemma Ryles 41 mins ago
Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Adam Speight 48 mins ago
Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Hannah Davies 52 mins ago
The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.