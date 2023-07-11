The 32-inch Fire TV is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day

The big discounts keep rolling in for Amazon’s Fire TVs. The Fire TV 2-series has received a huge discount for the sales event that’s made an already affordable TV even cheaper.

Amazon’s Prime Day keeps seeing deals tumble left, right, and centre, and one deal we’ve spotted is for Amazon’s 32-inch Fire TV 2-series. This screen has had a reduction of £100 on its asking price, bringing it doesn’t from £249.99 to £149.99.

Armed with the knowledge that this TV only launched in the UK a few months ago, that’s a massive mark down in price.

The Fire TV-series is Amazon’s budget range for its own brand TVs. It’s tailored made for those looking for a smart TV at size that won’t take up much space in your living room (or bedroom, or wherever you place it).

Be aware that this size screen only supports resolutions up to 720p, so there’s no 4K Ultra HD support here. However, with the size of the screen that’s not a big miss.

It does feature HDR support, with HLG (for iPlayer and Sky 4K streams), and HDR10 compatibility, which is supported by the likes of Disney+, Netflix , and Prime Video streaming services.

The Fire TV OS supplies a huge number of video and music streaming apps to enjoy, and if your home is a smart one, it can connect to a range of devices with the help of Alexa, from smart doorbells and thermostats, to smart lights and Amazon’s Echo wireless speakers. If you want to connect your smart home together, this TV can act as a control hub to do that.

The TV also features Bluetooth wireless connectivity, so if you wanted to engage in some private listening/viewing to avoid being disrupted by someone else, you can connect a pair of wireless headphones to the Fire TV 2-series. It can also act as a gaming screen too if you have a subscription to Amazon Luna, where you can play a number of games straight from the cloud.

