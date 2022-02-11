 large image

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite has fallen to its lowest price yet

Amazon has dropped the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 to its lowest price ever at under £100, making this the perfect time to upgrade.

This e-reader is usually priced at £129.99, but Amazon has just slashed the price all the way down to £99.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen this model drop to.

Considering the Paperwhite series of readers rarely get frequent upgrades, this should be the top-end Paperwhite model for a while.

The Kindle Paperwhite 2021 has just plummeted in price

Kindle Paperwhite 2021 text in book

  • Amazon
  • Dropped to lowest ever price
  • Just £99.99
This is one of the best e-readers on the market, offering up USB-C charging by finally ditching the outdated micro-USB solution. This means that you can use all those USB-C cables that come with other devices, such as Android phones and newer iPads to charge this up.

The 6.8-inch reader comes with extra LED lighting around the display that makes a massive difference when reading in low light. The actual screen is e-Ink, which is kinder on the eyes are is more akin to reading from an actual paper book than on a tablet.

Coming with an IP rating of IPX8, the device can be submerged in up to two metres of freshwater for up to an hour, so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally falling into the bath.

And if you didn’t believe us when we said this is the best time to snatch up this quality Kindle, check out the Keepa screenshot below, which shows how much cheaper this device is now compared to when it first launched.

Keepa tab Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021
Keepa screenshot of Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021
We gave this e-reader a glowing review and a rating of 4.5/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

Considering we loved it this much at full price, this is an almost faultless device for under £100, and the perfect pick to help you make a dent in your 2022 reading list.

