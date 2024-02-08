Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The £199 AirPods Pro 2 offer has just resurfaced

Jon Mundy

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back to a temptingly low price right now.

Apple’s latest and greatest products seldom receive huge discounts, and we’ve only seen the AirPods Pro 2 dip below the £200 mark on a couple of occasions – most notably Black Friday.

The good news is that the AirPods Pro 2 are back to just £199 right now, over on Laptops Direct. That represents a £30 discount on the usual price.

This is a rare and worthwhile offer on some of the best ANC earbuds around – certainly for iPhone users. We awarded them a glowing 4.5-star review, calling them “a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds”.

We praised the AirPods Pro 2 for its rich and warm sound quality, wide soundstage, and just-so bass. It also features top drawer active noise cancellation (ANC) performance, while connectivity with Apple devices is second to none. Apple handles switching between multiple devices better than any other manufacturer.

Also noteworthy is the charging case, which has gained a handy lanyard and a speaker for alerts. It’s the small things that often count with Apple devices.

The U1 chip, meanwhile, allows for Precision Finding, which will help you locate them when you inevitably drop them down the back of a sofa or leave them in a friend’s car.

For iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, these are the best true wireless earphones that you can get. You’ll do well to find them for much less than this price at any time before they’re eventually replaced.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

