The £199 AirPods Pro 2 offer has just resurfaced

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back to a temptingly low price right now.

Apple’s latest and greatest products seldom receive huge discounts, and we’ve only seen the AirPods Pro 2 dip below the £200 mark on a couple of occasions – most notably Black Friday.

The good news is that the AirPods Pro 2 are back to just £199 right now, over on Laptops Direct. That represents a £30 discount on the usual price.

Save £30 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Laptops Direct is selling the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £199, which is a £30 discount. Laptops Direct

Save £30

Now £199 View Deal

This is a rare and worthwhile offer on some of the best ANC earbuds around – certainly for iPhone users. We awarded them a glowing 4.5-star review, calling them “a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds”.

We praised the AirPods Pro 2 for its rich and warm sound quality, wide soundstage, and just-so bass. It also features top drawer active noise cancellation (ANC) performance, while connectivity with Apple devices is second to none. Apple handles switching between multiple devices better than any other manufacturer.

Also noteworthy is the charging case, which has gained a handy lanyard and a speaker for alerts. It’s the small things that often count with Apple devices.

The U1 chip, meanwhile, allows for Precision Finding, which will help you locate them when you inevitably drop them down the back of a sofa or leave them in a friend’s car.

For iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, these are the best true wireless earphones that you can get. You’ll do well to find them for much less than this price at any time before they’re eventually replaced.