The 16-button Razer Naga X gaming mouse is massively reduced

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup on a budget, this Razer Naga X deal is the perfect place to start.

We haven’t had the chance to review the Razer Naga X but our previous experience with Razer products has usually been nothing short of excellent. With that in mind, Amazon has slashed the price of this peripheral by a massive 54%, bringing it all the way down from £79.99 to just £37.

The most impressive feature of the Razer Naga X is that it comes with 16 customisable buttons; map out hotkeys or macros via the Razer Synapse 3 app and create the set-up that’s perfect for you, no matter what game you’re playing. It’s been developed with MMO gamers in mind and you can even find recommended button configurations for some of the most popular MMO games on the Razer website.

The Razer Naga X gaming mouse has just seen a massive 54% price drop, making this the perfect time to buy.

The Naga X weighs 30% less than the Razer Naga Trinity at just 85 grams, which should make every flick of the wrist feel completely effortless. Razer does mention that this mouse works best for gamers with medium to large hands and that it’s better suited to those who prefer a palm or claw-style grip.

The 2nd generation Razer Optical Mouse Switch ensures that every click feels satisfying and tactile, with a response time of just 0.2ms. It also comes with the Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor, which offers 99.5% tracking accuracy, according to the company. This allows for high levels of precision, which could make all the difference during your next competitive MMO match.

All in all, if you’re an MMO gamer who wants to upgrade your gaming rig on a budget, there is no better deal out there right now. We can’t say for sure when Amazon will stop running this deal on the Razer Naga X, so for gamers on a budget it’s well worth snapping up.

