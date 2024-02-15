Tefal’s 5L air fryer is now going super cheap on Amazon

Want to make healthier meals but don’t have the time or energy? Snap up the top-rated Tefal Easy Fry Max air fryer at 25% off and enjoy hassle-free and healthy cooking on the cheap.

The Tefal Easy Fry Max 5L 10-in-1 air fryer is only £59.99 on Amazon, saving a swift £20 off the RRP. Given the fairly generous 5L capacity, that’s a steal for anyone who likes to cook entire meals in an air fryer without needing to rely on other utensils.

Tefal’s 5L 10-in-1 air fryer is 25% off Get the versatile 10-in-1 Tefal 5L Easy Fry Max air fryer for just £59.99 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £79.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

Taking the guesswork out of dinner, the versatile Tefal Easy Fry Max houses 10 pre-set cooking programs. Cook anything from roast chicken to muffins in almost half the time a conventional oven would take, and with Tefal’s 360 Extra Crisp technology, expect bread, chips and even croissants to be perfectly golden every time, with little or no oil needed.

The Tefal Easy Fry Max also includes a digital recipe book to help provide mealtime inspiration. Using your smartphone or tablet, access the digital book to find tailored recipes specifically for the Easy Fry Max.

With a digital touchscreen, the Tefal Easy Fry Max has an intuitive control panel that allows you to either select one of the preset options or set your own time and temperature with no hassle.

Its generous 5L capacity allows you to cook enough portions for up to 6 people, making this a perfect appliance for families or for hosting guests.

According to Tefal, the Easy Fry Max has been proven to save up to 70% more energy and provide 46% faster cooking than a convection oven.

Although we haven’t reviewed this particular Tefal model, it currently has an average 4.6-star rating, based on over 3,600 Amazon customer reviews. Based on the Amazon reviews, customers appreciated how easy the air fryer is to use, thanks to intuitive controls and clear, digital display.

If you’re looking for a large capacity air fryer, that’s easy to use and saves you time and energy, then this Tefal 5L Easy Fry Max air fryer deal for just £60 should not be missed.