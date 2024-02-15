Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tefal’s 5L air fryer is now going super cheap on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want to make healthier meals but don’t have the time or energy? Snap up the top-rated Tefal Easy Fry Max air fryer at 25% off and enjoy hassle-free and healthy cooking on the cheap. 

The Tefal Easy Fry Max 5L 10-in-1 air fryer is only £59.99 on Amazon, saving a swift £20 off the RRP. Given the fairly generous 5L capacity, that’s a steal for anyone who likes to cook entire meals in an air fryer without needing to rely on other utensils. 

Tefal’s 5L 10-in-1 air fryer is 25% off

Tefal’s 5L 10-in-1 air fryer is 25% off

Get the versatile 10-in-1 Tefal 5L Easy Fry Max air fryer for just £59.99 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £79.99
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

Taking the guesswork out of dinner, the versatile Tefal Easy Fry Max houses 10 pre-set cooking programs. Cook anything from roast chicken to muffins in almost half the time a conventional oven would take, and with Tefal’s 360 Extra Crisp technology, expect bread, chips and even croissants to be perfectly golden every time, with little or no oil needed.

The Tefal Easy Fry Max also includes a digital recipe book to help provide mealtime inspiration. Using your smartphone or tablet, access the digital book to find tailored recipes specifically for the Easy Fry Max.

With a digital touchscreen, the Tefal Easy Fry Max has an intuitive control panel that allows you to either select one of the preset options or set your own time and temperature with no hassle. 

Its generous 5L capacity allows you to cook enough portions for up to 6 people, making this a perfect appliance for families or for hosting guests.

According to Tefal, the Easy Fry Max has been proven to save up to 70% more energy and provide 46% faster cooking than a convection oven. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this particular Tefal model, it currently has an average 4.6-star rating, based on over 3,600 Amazon customer reviews. Based on the Amazon reviews, customers appreciated how easy the air fryer is to use, thanks to intuitive controls and clear, digital display.

If you’re looking for a large capacity air fryer, that’s easy to use and saves you time and energy, then this Tefal 5L Easy Fry Max air fryer deal for just £60 should not be missed.

You might like…

This Bluetoooth dongle can completely change how you use Android Auto

This Bluetoooth dongle can completely change how you use Android Auto

Nick Rayner 1 hour ago
Switch Deal: Super Mario Bros Wonder just hit a tasty price

Switch Deal: Super Mario Bros Wonder just hit a tasty price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The wireless charging Kindle Paperwhite is now on offer

The wireless charging Kindle Paperwhite is now on offer

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The iPhone 13 Mini is now the go-to Apple handset on a budget

The iPhone 13 Mini is now the go-to Apple handset on a budget

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Amazon’s slick QLED TV has a third off right now

Amazon’s slick QLED TV has a third off right now

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
The Pixel 6a is now a budget phone at just £269

The Pixel 6a is now a budget phone at just £269

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words