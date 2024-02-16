Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below the £400 mark

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrading your home entertainment set-up just got a bit cheaper, thanks to this generous 65-inch TCL deal. 

You can currently get the top-rated 65-inch TCL 65P639K for just £398 on Amazon and experience impressive top-quality visuals and enjoy the ease of the Android TV platform. 

Featuring 4K and HDR10 technology, the TCL 65P639K boasts vibrant colours and intricate detail, so you can expect a great experience whether you’re watching a TV drama or live sport. 

With Android TV, you can easily access all your usual streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney Plus, and also find music and games to download and play directly onto your TV. You can also have a truly hands-free experience thanks to Google Assistant. Use your voice to search for content, including TV and movies across streaming services, launch specific apps and even turn your TV on. 

It’s not just the picture quality that’s impressive with this TCL TV. Thanks to Dolby Audio technology, sound quality is richer and more immersive. Movie buffs will especially appreciate this when watching the latest blockbuster, as it’ll allow the action to truly leap off the screen.

All of these features are packed into a 65-inch, ultra-thin screen. Its bezel-less metal design means a full and uninterrupted view of your entire screen. 

We haven’t reviewed this model yet, but with an average 4.2-star rating based on over 2,400 Amazon customer reviews, we can safely say this is a decent TV. Based on customer reviews, the 65-inch TV boasts good picture quality, is easy to use and good value.

If you’ve been considering a new TV for a while then this is a great chance to upgrade your current set-up without spending too much money. For under £400, this TCL 65-inch smart TV will make movie nights, or just evenings in front of the TV, that bit more exciting. 

