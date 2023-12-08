TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has a huge Amazon discount

Fancy a cheeky TV upgrade in time for Christmas? Now’s your chance with this incredible deal on Amazon.

Right now you can bag the 55-inch TCL 55CF630K QLED TV for just £358. That’s an impressively affordable price for a QLED set and a notable reduction on the original asking price of £429.

If you plan on binging a ton of must-watch Christmas films over the holiday then this is a great opportunity to upgrade your set-up and benefit from all the features that this particular TV brings to the table (and without the breaking the bank).

TCL 55CF630K QLED TV Price Cut

Was £429

Now £358 View Deal

For starters, QLED is a marked improvement on standard UHD sets. It’s not quite as vibrant as what you’ll find with OLED TVs and their self-lighting pixels, but QLED does feature more sophisticated backlighting than UHD to deliver an image that’s far truer to what directors and filmmakers want you to see.

For those who like to stream the latest content, you’ll be glad to know that this particular set has the Amazon Fire TV UI baked into it, so you’ll be able to benefit from Amazon’s intelligent set-up that can recommend new shows and also let you dive straight back into what you were watching quickly.

The included voice remote also boasts Alexa support so if you’d rather not spend an eternity wading through menus to find what you want, you can simply ask Alexa to take you straight to what you’re after.

For any gamers out there, you’ll be glad to know that this TV also has an auto low latency mode (ALLM) so when you’re competing online and every second counts, you can be sure that you won’t encounter any screen tearing or delay while you play.

I honestly can’t remember the last time that I saw a QLED TV for such an affordable price, and with Black Friday having already come and gone, there’s no telling when it’ll be back down to this price in the near future.