Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tapo’s smart security devices are now massively discounted

Thomas Deehan In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

It’s tricky to put a price on home security but thanks to Tapo’s ongoing sale, you can now set up an extensive system on the cheap.

For a limited time, smart home brand Tapo has brought the price down across several of its mainline home security devices, which is perfect for both first timers looking to establish a security system from the ground up, as well as existing Tapo customers who want to add to their current ecosystem without breaking the bank.

While there are plenty of deals to choose from, the true highlight of the sale is the massive 33% reduction available on the Tapo D230S1 Smart Battery Video Doorbell, bringing the price down from £149.99 to just £99.99.

Smart doorbells are a great place to start when it comes to setting up an efficient home security system, as not only do they give you a means of picking up on any suspicious activity at the front of your property, but they also give you peace of mind in knowing when (and if) any deliveries have arrived safely.

Tapo Smart Video Doorbell Price Cut

Tapo Smart Video Doorbell Price Cut

Keeps tabs on all your deliveries with this massive discount on the Tapo Smart Video Doorbell.

  • Tapo
  • Was £149.99
  • Now £99.99
View Deal

What really separates the Tapo Video Doorbell from the competition however is its extensive battery life: up to 180-days on a single charge. That’s a huge amount of time and incredibly helpful if you need to travel at short notice and don’t have a chance to top up the battery, as there’s sure to be plenty left in the tank. Plus, if you throw another rechargeable battery pack into the mix then you’ll be able to execute a changeover in a matter of seconds to avoid missing out on any crucial bits of footage.

Speaking of footage, the Tapo Video Doorbell doesn’t suffer from the lacklustre video quality that tends to plague some of its competitors, with the ability to record footage in 2K resolution. The quality doesn’t dip after the sun goes down either, thanks to a built-in spotlight and starlight sensor that highlights any late night visitors at your door.

For all these reasons and more, the Tapo Video Doorbell is a solid starter device for anyone looking to beef up their home security, but for those who want a more comprehensive system then the ongoing offers on the Tapo C325WB Outdoor Security Camera and the Tapo C510W Outdoor Pan/Tilt Security WiFi Camera are well worth checking out.

Starting with the former, the Tapo Outdoor Camera is designed for exactly the purpose it’s named for – giving you instant access to a real-time feed of any part of your property that you desire.

Tapo Outdoor Security Camera 2K Deal

Tapo Outdoor Security Camera 2K Deal

This outdoor security camera can stream a video feed up to 2K, and can even capture clear footage at night.

  • Tapo
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £79.99
View Deal

Because of the camera’s ‘Colour Pro Night Vision’ software, it’s best placed in an area that has restricted light sources, such as a garden or even a driveway. The camera also benefits from the same 2K video recording that the Tapo Video Doorbell boasts, and its wild field of view prevents any crucial areas from being cropped out of the video feed.

If you have an area that’s just too large for just one camera however, then the aforementioned Tapo Pan/Tilt Camera is probably your best bet. This handy little camera can move on its axis to give you full 360-coverage of an area, and is able to detect a person in its field of view and track them accordingly.

Tapo Pan/Tilt Security WiFi Camera Reduced

Tapo Pan/Tilt Security WiFi Camera Reduced

Tapo’s Pan/Tilt Camera can offer full 360-degree coverage of an area, and now at a significantly reduced price.

  • Tapo
  • Was £69.99
  • Now £44.99
View Deal

Regardless of which security camera you go for, they’re both incredibly versatile and currently available for significantly less during Tapo’s ongoing sale. The Tapo Outdoor Security Camera and Tapo Pan/Tilt Camera are going for just £79.99 and £44.99, down from £99.99 and £69.99 respectively.

There’s no telling how long the deals will be available for, so if you want to bolster your home security set-up for a fraction of the usual cost then there’s no time like the present.

This article has been published in parternship with TP-Link. You can read about our partnership policies here.

You might like…

This gaming laptop bundle has everything you’ll ever need

This gaming laptop bundle has everything you’ll ever need

Nick Rayner 4 hours ago
Amazon Echos are going cheap at Argos right now

Amazon Echos are going cheap at Argos right now

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
The 16-button Razer Naga X gaming mouse is massively reduced

The 16-button Razer Naga X gaming mouse is massively reduced

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
These Bang and Olufsen headphones are nearly £300 off

These Bang and Olufsen headphones are nearly £300 off

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is a bargain with almost £200 off

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is a bargain with almost £200 off

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Amazon’s knocked almost £60 off the Beats Fit Pro

Amazon’s knocked almost £60 off the Beats Fit Pro

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.