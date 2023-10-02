Tapo’s smart security devices are now massively discounted

It’s tricky to put a price on home security but thanks to Tapo’s ongoing sale, you can now set up an extensive system on the cheap.

For a limited time, smart home brand Tapo has brought the price down across several of its mainline home security devices, which is perfect for both first timers looking to establish a security system from the ground up, as well as existing Tapo customers who want to add to their current ecosystem without breaking the bank.

While there are plenty of deals to choose from, the true highlight of the sale is the massive 33% reduction available on the Tapo D230S1 Smart Battery Video Doorbell, bringing the price down from £149.99 to just £99.99.

Smart doorbells are a great place to start when it comes to setting up an efficient home security system, as not only do they give you a means of picking up on any suspicious activity at the front of your property, but they also give you peace of mind in knowing when (and if) any deliveries have arrived safely.

Tapo Smart Video Doorbell Price Cut Keeps tabs on all your deliveries with this massive discount on the Tapo Smart Video Doorbell. Tapo

Was £149.99

Now £99.99 View Deal

What really separates the Tapo Video Doorbell from the competition however is its extensive battery life: up to 180-days on a single charge. That’s a huge amount of time and incredibly helpful if you need to travel at short notice and don’t have a chance to top up the battery, as there’s sure to be plenty left in the tank. Plus, if you throw another rechargeable battery pack into the mix then you’ll be able to execute a changeover in a matter of seconds to avoid missing out on any crucial bits of footage.

Speaking of footage, the Tapo Video Doorbell doesn’t suffer from the lacklustre video quality that tends to plague some of its competitors, with the ability to record footage in 2K resolution. The quality doesn’t dip after the sun goes down either, thanks to a built-in spotlight and starlight sensor that highlights any late night visitors at your door.

For all these reasons and more, the Tapo Video Doorbell is a solid starter device for anyone looking to beef up their home security, but for those who want a more comprehensive system then the ongoing offers on the Tapo C325WB Outdoor Security Camera and the Tapo C510W Outdoor Pan/Tilt Security WiFi Camera are well worth checking out.

Starting with the former, the Tapo Outdoor Camera is designed for exactly the purpose it’s named for – giving you instant access to a real-time feed of any part of your property that you desire.

Tapo Outdoor Security Camera 2K Deal This outdoor security camera can stream a video feed up to 2K, and can even capture clear footage at night. Tapo

Was £99.99

Now £79.99 View Deal

Because of the camera’s ‘Colour Pro Night Vision’ software, it’s best placed in an area that has restricted light sources, such as a garden or even a driveway. The camera also benefits from the same 2K video recording that the Tapo Video Doorbell boasts, and its wild field of view prevents any crucial areas from being cropped out of the video feed.

If you have an area that’s just too large for just one camera however, then the aforementioned Tapo Pan/Tilt Camera is probably your best bet. This handy little camera can move on its axis to give you full 360-coverage of an area, and is able to detect a person in its field of view and track them accordingly.

Tapo Pan/Tilt Security WiFi Camera Reduced Tapo’s Pan/Tilt Camera can offer full 360-degree coverage of an area, and now at a significantly reduced price. Tapo

Was £69.99

Now £44.99 View Deal

Regardless of which security camera you go for, they’re both incredibly versatile and currently available for significantly less during Tapo’s ongoing sale. The Tapo Outdoor Security Camera and Tapo Pan/Tilt Camera are going for just £79.99 and £44.99, down from £99.99 and £69.99 respectively.

There’s no telling how long the deals will be available for, so if you want to bolster your home security set-up for a fraction of the usual cost then there’s no time like the present.

This article has been published in parternship with TP-Link. You can read about our partnership policies here.