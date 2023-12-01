Tapo’s home security bundle is a must-buy bargain for any homeowner

If you’re looking to beef up your home security but don’t want to spend a small fortune in the process then this deal is for you.

For a limited time only, you can bag Tapo’s C400S2 Smart Battery 2-Camera Security System for just £89.99, marking a phenomenal saving upon the original £179.99 asking price. You’d be hard pressed to find a better priced security camera bundle right now, so unless you want to wait until the Boxing Day sales, this is well worth snapping up in the meantime.

Plus, if you have a larger home, or several key areas of your property that you’d like to have monitored then this two-pack is definitely the way to go, otherwise you could end up spending a fair amount on two separate cameras elsewhere.

Tapo Home Security Deal Tapo’s incredible dual-security camera offer is perfect for anyone looking to keep their home safe from intruders. Tapo

Was £179.99

Now £89.99 View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, Tapo cameras have tested well with our writers in the past so it’s hard to imagine that the C400S2 doesn’t live up to that same standard, particularly with the amount of features it packs in for the price.

For starters, the crisp 1080p capture ensures that all footage, whether it’s shot in the day or during the night-time, has plenty of detail so you can check back on a specific event and never have to worry about squinting through grainy video.

In fact, you don’t even have to cycle through hours of footage to find out if the C400S2 picked up anything of interest thanks to its ‘Smart AI Detection’. This handy bit of software can recognise when people, pets and cars are picked up, letting you know right away of any suspicious activity around your premises that you might want to check in on.

If you manage to spot someone looking to break into your home then you can sound an alarm remotely via your smartphone, acting as an instant deterrent.

In better moments when a courier arrives at your door and you’re not around, you can always communicate with them remotely by speaking into your phone, which will then relay your audio to the C400S2’s speaker. This is particularly helpful if you’re on holiday and awaiting an important package – you can let the courier know of a safe place where they can leave it until you return.

As the final cherry on top, the C400S2’s rechargeable battery can last for up to 180-days on a single charge, so you won’t have to constantly top it up to make sure that your home is secure, giving you the peace of mind to focus on other things.

For just £89.99, the C400S2 two-pack is a great place to start for anyone looking to establish a strong security network in their home, and for anyone who already uses Tapo products to keep their home safe, this allows you to expand upon that ecosystem without breaking the bank.

No matter how you look at it, Tapo’s limited time security camera offer is well worth picking up – there’s no telling when the two-pack will be back down to this price.

This article has been published in partnership with TP-Link. You can read about our partnership policies here.