Switch Deal: Ring Fit Adventure just plummeted to under £50

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure is the Switch generation’s spiritual successor to Wii Fit, the charming series of exercised-based challenges that provide a fun way to improve fitness.

Ring Fit Adventure, part RPG, part workout regimen, was pretty hard to come by during the long lockdowns, but now it’s available for a bargain price thanks to eBay.

If you act fast, you can grab Ring Fit Adventure for £49.94 with the discount code SAVE10. Usually, the game costs £69.99, so this is a significant discount, especially when the free P&P is considered.

The deal expires at midnight on Monday July 5, so be sure to use that code SAVE10 at checkout to grab an extra few quid off this game.

Ring Fit Adventure ships with the Ring-Con resistance ring and leg-strap attachments for the Joy-Con controllers. Gamers will be able to move in a manner that causes their on-screen character to replicate.

It all happens in a fantasy setting, that’ll see gamers take on monsters to advance their character’s progress. You’ll jog up and down on the spot, jump by squeezing and pointing the Ring-Con downwards.

The exercises can quickly get more intense, for example, if you crouch down into a squat you can jump higher on a trampoline. Various poses like planks and squats will enable you to harm the enemies trying to impede your progress.

If you’re hoping to gamify your fitness regimen this summer and beyond, there’s no better option than Ring Fit Adventure.

