Super Mario Bros Wonder has already fallen below £40

Super Mario Bros Wonder has only been on the market for a few days and it’s already plummeted in price on ShopTo.

It’s the perfect time to start bulking out your Switch library, as ShopTo has just reduced the latest 2D Mario game to grace our screens in 11 years. You can snatch up Super Mario Bros. Wonder with a fantastic £20.14 discount, bringing the price down from £59.99 to just £39.85.

I gave the game an almost faultless 4.5 stars noting that it’s a “must-have for Mario veterans and amateurs alike”. Trust me, this is the shake-up that the 2D Mario games have been waiting for.

The latest Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch game has already seen a hefty discount.





The story of Super Mario Wonder is heavily inspired by the Mario games of old, with the player tasked with taking on Bowser and trying to stop him from taking over the Flower Kingdom. This time around, you can play as 12 different characters – including Mario, Peach, Toad, Yoshi and the elusive Nabbit – and get to play around with three brand-new powerups.

The Elephant Fruit turns your character into a large Elephant, allowing you to smash through enemies, and even throw smaller baddies up into the air. The Drill Mushroom stops enemies from attacking you from up high and lets you drill through the floor and pop up in other areas of the map that would usually be off-limits. Finally, the Bubble Flower power-up allows you to catch certain enemies and even use your bubbles as platforms.

Super Mario Wonder also introduces Wonder Flowers into the mix, which causes a wide array of effects to take place. In the game’s first level, nabbing the Wonder Flower causes the iconic green pipes to start moving across the floor and jump up and down with the beat. It’s a wacky twist that breathes new life into the classic Mario formula.

To sum up, if you’re hoping to try out the latest Super Mario platformer then now is the perfect time. We can’t guarantee that this deal will last for too long, especially since the title was only released a couple of days ago, so we recommend that you jump on it now before it’s too late.