Students need to see this Lenovo Chromebook bargain

Any students in dire need of a cheap but solid laptop should check out this bargain deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook.

It gets you the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-inch Chromebook for just £199, which is a saving of £150 on the previous price of £349. That’s quite a hefty discount from Currys.

Save £150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Currys is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook at a big £150 discount, making it a great pick for penny-pinching students. Currys

Save £150

Now £199 View Deal

As we’ve already mentioned, this is for a full-sized Chromebook with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD. Despite this, the IdeaPad Slim 3 lives up to its name with an 18mm thick body and a weight of just 1.58kg. You get a smart two-tone design, too.

It’s powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium N6000 Processor which, combined with Google’s lightweight Chrome OS, ensures sufficiently speedy performance for light web-based tasks.

While online is the focus here, there’s a decent 128GB of storage for those essential offline files.

You’re well sorted for connectivity options too, with a USB-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, in addition to a microSD memory card reader.

There’s a 720p webcam around front for those conference calls, and a pair of 2W stereo speakers for solid media playback.

Battery life is good for up to 10 hours, which should see you through a long studying or working day without the need to look for a wall socket.

All in all, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a tool fit for the most hard working (or late-cramming) of students, especially at this new bargain price.