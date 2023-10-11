The Fire TV Stick is a great stocking filler with this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has introduced us to an amazing deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick which you won’t want to miss.

If you’re interested in upgrading your TV experience on the cheap, then you will want to learn more about this unmissable deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Thanks to Prime Big Deal Days, the price has been slashed by 33%, bringing it all the way down to £29.99 from £44.99.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, then you will need to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime membership. Don’t fret if you don’t have one already, just click on this link and sign up for a 30-day free trial, which you’re more than welcome to cancel once you’ve picked up all the deals you’re interested in.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick has just dropped below £30 in honour of Prime Day Upgrade your TV experience with this 33% discount on the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Amazon

Was £44.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

This is the latest version of the Amazon Prime TV Stick, which Amazon claims is 50% more powerful than the previous generation Fire Stick. It’s more than capable of streaming in Full HD and comes with support for thousands of apps, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and Disney Plus, among many others.

You can use your voice to search and launch different TV shows and movies and the all-new preset means that you can access all of your favourite apps at the push of a button.

Support for Dolby Atmos audio means that supported content will feel more immersive than ever, provided that you have compatible audio systems.

Since this is the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, we don’t see this device getting another discount like this anytime soon. If you’re interested in upgrading your TV experience, we recommend that you jump on this deal right now before it’s too late, as we don’t see it sticking around for much longer.

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings