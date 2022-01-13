Strengthen your Wi-Fi network with this unbelievable Eero 6 deal

This dual-band Wi-Fi mesh system just dropped well below £200, so you can experience speedy internet without breaking the bank.

A mesh system is a great way to expand internet coverage across your home, and this Eero 6 deal allows you to do that for just £172, which is a massive reduction when compared against the original price of £229.

This specific offer is for one unit, which can cover up to 190m squared in your home – more than enough for the average household. Plus, with the add-on extender also currently on offer, you can always nab that if you find yourself needing more coverage.

Enjoy speedy and reliable internet access with this amazing Eero 6 deal If you’ve been looking for a new internet mesh system, the Eero 6 has just dropped well below £200, making this the perfect time to upgrade on the cheap. Amazon

Save £57 with this deal

Now only £172 View Deal

In terms of design, the Eero 6 is fairly discrete. For lack of a better comparson, the device looks like oversized key taken from a keyboard and will have no trouble blending in on a bookcase or counter.

Given that the Eero brand is owned by Amazon, you can set up your mesh system by logging into your Amazon account on the Eero app. Not only is it a quick and easy process, but Apple Homekit support means you have the option of adding your router to an Apple Home account, so you can restrict certain smart products from combining with other Wi-Fi devices for an added layer of security.

Support for Alexa means you can voice-control your system too, and the inclusion of a built-in zigbee hub lets you connect devices such as Hue Lights without even needing to install any additional centralised hubs like the Philips Hue Bridge.

In our review, we noted that the extras make the Eero system stand out; Eero Secure – for £2.99 a month – gets you additional security and helps block out threats to any devices on your network.

You can even splash out with Eero Secure+, which comes with everything previously mentioned as well as a subscription to password manager 1Password, VPN service Encrypt.me and security software Malwarebytes, for just £9.99 a month.

We gave the Eero 6 mesh system 4/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “Offering decent and stable speeds at a relatively low cost, the Eero 6 is a great budget mesh system that uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. Integration with Alexa is neat, and the cheap subscription option delivers powerful security, filtering and ad-blocking.”

While the Eero 6 was slightly cheaper over December and the Black Friday period at £160, this is the cheapest price that it’s gone for this year and a great shout if you missed out on last year’s savings.