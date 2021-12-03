 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Stream your favourite Christmas movies with this unbelievable Roku Streambar deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

You can snatch up the Roku Streambar for under £100, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system.

If you weren’t able to grab everything you wanted during Black Friday then don’t worry, this fantastic deal on the incredble Roku Streambar should have you covered with some much needed retail therapy.

As a no fuss way of adding premium audio to your living room and immediate access to all the major streaming services, just plug the Streambar directly into your TV, connect it to the internet and you’ll be watching your favourite shows in no time.

The Roku Streambar is now 23% cheaper

The Roku Streambar is now 23% cheaper

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment system, as the Roku Streambar 4K is now under £100, even after Black Friday.

  • eBay
  • Save £30 with this deal
  • Now just £99.99
View Deal

The Roku Streambar allows you to stream in 4K HDR (HDR10), with vivid colours and deep blacks. There are hundreds of apps to choose from, with big names like Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube, so you can tune in to the latest blockbuster with high-quality visuals.

The Streambar also comes with four internal speakers, so you won’t have to worry about installing any external audio outputs to watch TV. Plus, the Streambar supports Dolby Audio and PCM soundtracks, which offers up better sound compression without comprising on quality, so you’re getting the best experience every time.

You have the option of streaming audio from iOS devices since the Streambar supports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, so you can control what you listen to from the Apple Home app, or any compatible smart products.

The Roku remote also includes a Spotify Connect button, so you can listen to your favourite tracks on demand if you don’t have a Bluetooth compatible phone handy.

The Roku Streambar is now 23% cheaper

The Roku Streambar is now 23% cheaper

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment system, as the Roku Streambar 4K is now under £100, even after Black Friday.

  • eBay
  • Save £30 with this deal
  • Now just £99.99
View Deal

We gave the Roku Streambar 4/5 stars with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the verdict reading: “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides a great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality. It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a very smart one.”

If you’re after even more deals on premium products, take a look below at all the other offers that we’ve found, so you can bag your favourite products on the cheap.

You might like…

Apple Watch Series 7 remains a bargain even after Black Friday

Apple Watch Series 7 remains a bargain even after Black Friday

Max Parker 5 hours ago
The Google Nest Mini is still available for its Black Friday price

The Google Nest Mini is still available for its Black Friday price

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Missed out on Black Friday? Don’t let this Galaxy S21 Ultra price drop pass you by

Missed out on Black Friday? Don’t let this Galaxy S21 Ultra price drop pass you by

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now even cheaper than it was during Black Friday

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now even cheaper than it was during Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Double the savings with these two unmissable XGIMI Horizon projector deals

Double the savings with these two unmissable XGIMI Horizon projector deals

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Build your home cinema with this phenomenal XGIMI projector deal

Build your home cinema with this phenomenal XGIMI projector deal

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.