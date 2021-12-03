Stream your favourite Christmas movies with this unbelievable Roku Streambar deal

You can snatch up the Roku Streambar for under £100, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system.

If you weren’t able to grab everything you wanted during Black Friday then don’t worry, this fantastic deal on the incredble Roku Streambar should have you covered with some much needed retail therapy.

As a no fuss way of adding premium audio to your living room and immediate access to all the major streaming services, just plug the Streambar directly into your TV, connect it to the internet and you’ll be watching your favourite shows in no time.

The Roku Streambar is now 23% cheaper It’s the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment system, as the Roku Streambar 4K is now under £100, even after Black Friday. eBay

Save £30 with this deal

Now just £99.99 View Deal

The Roku Streambar allows you to stream in 4K HDR (HDR10), with vivid colours and deep blacks. There are hundreds of apps to choose from, with big names like Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube, so you can tune in to the latest blockbuster with high-quality visuals.

The Streambar also comes with four internal speakers, so you won’t have to worry about installing any external audio outputs to watch TV. Plus, the Streambar supports Dolby Audio and PCM soundtracks, which offers up better sound compression without comprising on quality, so you’re getting the best experience every time.

You have the option of streaming audio from iOS devices since the Streambar supports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, so you can control what you listen to from the Apple Home app, or any compatible smart products.

The Roku remote also includes a Spotify Connect button, so you can listen to your favourite tracks on demand if you don’t have a Bluetooth compatible phone handy.

We gave the Roku Streambar 4/5 stars with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the verdict reading: “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides a great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality. It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a very smart one.”

