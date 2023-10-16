Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

There has never been a better time to try out Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as Amazon just slashed the price by 56%.

We’ve already covered a massive swath of discounts during Prime Day, but Amazon has once again done away with the high price of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can pick up the Dulexe version of Jedi Survivor with an impressive £50 discount, with the price dropping from £89.99 to just £39.99

This deal is specifically for the Xbox Series X version of the game, so you will need to make sure that you own Microsoft’s latest console to play along. You can also play the game using an Xbox Series S, you just won’t be able to take advantage of the graphical prowess of the flagship console. 

Jedi Survivor follows the adventures of Cal Kestis as he explores new planets and attempts to take on the ongoing threat of the Empire. Any Star Wars enthusiasts will be pleased to find out even more story-related secrets that appear in this game, with brand-new combat options and lightsaber stances to help keep things interesting. 

Since this is the Dulexe Edition of Survivor, you will also be treated to a vast array of cosmetic items. These include the “Scoundrel” and “Rebel Hero” cosmetics, which give Cal a brand-new look, as well as the “Rebel Hero” lightsaber and “DL-44” blaster set, giving you even more ways to take down your enemies. 

Keepa Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Image Credit (Amazon/Keepa)

As you can see from the Keepa screenshot above, this game hasn’t seen a price plunge like this in a very long time. While we can’t say for certain how long this deal will last, we don’t imagine that it will last too long at such a low price. 

With all that said, if you want to jump back into the shoes of Cal Kestis and take on the Empire with a swanky new set of clothes and guns, you will want to jump on this offer now before it’s too late. Just keep in mind that you will need to own one of the two next-generation Microsoft updates to get in on all the fun. 

