Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

SSD Deal: Grab SanDisk’s rugged 1TB drive on the cheap

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

One of SanDisk’s excellent portable hard drives has just gotten a big discount at Argos.

Argos has slashed a lovely 40% off the price of this SSD, meaning you can grab the SanDisk 1TB for just £59.99. It’s a corking deal, given it’ll usually put you just under £100 out of pocket for this handy portable SSD.

If you haven’t considered a portable SSD before, the play is that you can easily transport files and transfer them between various devices, like transferring photos and videos or storing some games when your PC or laptop is all full up. It can be a costly investment as SSDs can comes in pretty pricey, so a deal that’s almost half price makes for a strong case to nab one of these.

Save £40 with this 1TB SanDisk Portable SSD deal

Save £40 with this 1TB SanDisk Portable SSD deal

Games and files to backup or transfer? Grab this 1TB SanDisk deal for under £60.

  • Argos
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

If you’re already up on your portable SSDs and why you might want one, what makes this SanDisk 1TB so appealing, on top of its slashed price, is its durability, portability and speed. 520MB/s read speeds mean that using files and games directly from this device when plugged in is supremely speedy, and it’ll swiftly move your precious files from device to device in no-time too. At 1TB, it’ll store plenty of files, whether your a spreadsheeter or a creative worker, as well as a good amount of games (game size dependent, of course).

Weighing in at just 40g alongside a diddly 9.68 x 4.7 x 0.99 cm size, it is ideal for slinging in your bag and taking your storage wherever you go – and it’ll take up such little room on your desk too. It’ll can even survive plenty of knocks, with two-metre drop protection.

The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD is a great and ultra-compact package for taking your files on-the-go. At £40 off right now, it’s an ideal time to ease any of your storage woes or add a big dose of portability to your file management habits.

You might like…

Currys just beat its own incredible PS5 bundle offer

Currys just beat its own incredible PS5 bundle offer

Chris Smith 38 mins ago
This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal just flipped the script

This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal just flipped the script

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Metroid Prime Remastered has fallen below £22 for a limited time

Metroid Prime Remastered has fallen below £22 for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Sony’s official PS5 Pulse 3D headset is going cheap

Sony’s official PS5 Pulse 3D headset is going cheap

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s already massively discounted the Z Fold 5

Amazon’s already massively discounted the Z Fold 5

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Xbox’s must-play Guardians of the Galaxy game is under £10

Xbox’s must-play Guardians of the Galaxy game is under £10

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.