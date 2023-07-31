SSD Deal: Grab SanDisk’s rugged 1TB drive on the cheap

One of SanDisk’s excellent portable hard drives has just gotten a big discount at Argos.

Argos has slashed a lovely 40% off the price of this SSD, meaning you can grab the SanDisk 1TB for just £59.99. It’s a corking deal, given it’ll usually put you just under £100 out of pocket for this handy portable SSD.

If you haven’t considered a portable SSD before, the play is that you can easily transport files and transfer them between various devices, like transferring photos and videos or storing some games when your PC or laptop is all full up. It can be a costly investment as SSDs can comes in pretty pricey, so a deal that’s almost half price makes for a strong case to nab one of these.

Save £40 with this 1TB SanDisk Portable SSD deal Games and files to backup or transfer? Grab this 1TB SanDisk deal for under £60. Argos

Was £99.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

If you’re already up on your portable SSDs and why you might want one, what makes this SanDisk 1TB so appealing, on top of its slashed price, is its durability, portability and speed. 520MB/s read speeds mean that using files and games directly from this device when plugged in is supremely speedy, and it’ll swiftly move your precious files from device to device in no-time too. At 1TB, it’ll store plenty of files, whether your a spreadsheeter or a creative worker, as well as a good amount of games (game size dependent, of course).

Weighing in at just 40g alongside a diddly 9.68 x 4.7 x 0.99 cm size, it is ideal for slinging in your bag and taking your storage wherever you go – and it’ll take up such little room on your desk too. It’ll can even survive plenty of knocks, with two-metre drop protection.

The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD is a great and ultra-compact package for taking your files on-the-go. At £40 off right now, it’s an ideal time to ease any of your storage woes or add a big dose of portability to your file management habits.