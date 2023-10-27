Sony’s budget true wireless earbuds just got even cheaper

Picking up a new pair of true wireless earbuds can be daunting – especially if you’re not fussed about noise cancellation or the latest high-end features and are simply looking for a comfortable pair of earbuds that sound great.

This is where Sony’s WF-C500 come in. These budget earbuds offer a snug fit, great quality audio and a long battery life. They also come in a range of eye-catching colours, including black, white, green and orange.

The best part is that they’re now even cheaper. Amazon has slashed a huge 39% off the price of the Sony WF-C500, reducing the price of the earbuds from £90 to just £54.96 while this offer lasts.

The Sony WF-C500 are a pair of true wireless earbuds first released in 2021.

The headphones are small but stylish, with a lightweight design intended to fit securely in the ears and a pocket-sized case to protect and recharge the earbuds on the go.

The earbuds include buttons, allowing you to control playback, adjust the volume, make calls and summon your smartphone’s voice assistant to answer questions, provide directions and more with a click.

The WF-C500 support Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for high-quality audio and you can even adjust the EQ to fit your personal sound preferences using the Sony Headphones Connect app. There’s even support for 360 Reality Audio for immersive listening.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, Google Fast Pair and Windows Swift Pair for seamless pairing and are water resistant up to IPX4 to protect them from water splashes and sweat during workouts.

Finally, the Sony WF-C500 have a long 10-hour battery life in the earbuds, with another 10 hours stored in the case.

If you’re in need of a new pair of true wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, this deal is too good to pass up.

Head to Amazon now to save 39% on the Sony WF-C500 and get the earbuds for just £54.96. That’s a £35.04 saving compared to the headphones’ £90 RRP.