Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

With industry-leading noise cancellation and call quality, high-res sound and a long-lasting battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are perfect for anything from working and commuting to long-haul flights.

Powered with Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, the WH-1000XM5 is designed to keep all sounds out, from voices to even the most distracting aeroplane noise. This means you can hear the headphones’ high-res quality exactly as intended with clear, consistent and natural sound.

Their four microphones and AI-based noise reduction algorithms means you’ll always hear and be heard clearly on all calls. With Precise Voice Pickup Technology, even wind noise is reduced for taking calls on the go.

Not only that but with Speak-to-Chat, music is automatically stopped once you start speaking to let in ambient sound.

Controlling your headphones is seamless too with intuitive touch control settings that allows you to switch between modes, play and skip tracks and adjust the volume with just a simple tap. With Quick Access you can even configure your headphones to resume Spotify playback with just a few taps.

Alternatively, the headphones are voice assistant compatible giving you the option for totally hands and phone-free control.

Say goodbye to laborious Bluetooth pairing thanks to Fast Pair and Swift Pair compatibility. Fast Pair makes pairing the headphones with Google devices hassle-free and Swift Pair allows you to quickly pair your headphones to your Windows 10 or 11 device. Both pairing compatibility options also allow you to easily locate your headphones.

We awarded the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones an outstanding five-stars, with TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney concluding “overall, the 1000XM5 are another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony.”

If you’re looking for an all-round wireless headphones, we think that there’s not “another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks” as the Sony WH-1000XM5.

