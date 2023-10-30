Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are back down in price

The oustanding Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have just received a tasty price drop ahead of Black Friday – perfect timing for anyone in need of next-level ANC.

We’ve gone on plenty about how Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones you can buy but right now you can bag a pair for just £299, down from £380. That’s an unbelievable discount of £81.

Sony WH-1000XM5 now £299, slashed by £81 The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 have just dropped down to the very tempting price of £299, making them the ideal buy ahead of any long-haul flights. Amazon

Was £280

Now £299 View Deal

While there’s always a chance that they might be slightly cheaper during the Black Friday sale, the XM5 headphones are still among the best you can buy and if you have a long flight coming up before the end of November then you’ll definitely want to nab these now for your upcoming trip.

Anyone who followed our coverage during this year’s Prime Big Deal Days sale will already know that the Sony WH-1000XM5 have been slightly cheaper before, falling to a low of £279.99 as part of a lightning deal. However, that deal was only around for a limited time so it’s understandable if you missed it whilst it was available.

While we fully anticipated some form of Black Friday deal for the Sony WH-1000XM5 (previous Sony headphones have been a staple of the sale), I’m honestly surprised to see them discounted at this very point in time so if you have been holding out for a price drop and don’t want to deal with the buying frenzy of Black Friday then this is a very tempting deal indeed.

Are the Sony WH-1000XM5 worth buying?

The next stage in evolution for Sony's WH-1000X series Pros Excellent comfort

Musical, rich audio performance

Impressively clean and natural noise cancellation

Superb Ambient Mode

Great call quality Cons Non-foldable design

Connection gets choppy in busy areas

– WH-1000XM5 is an improvement over its predecessor

– New design enhances noise-cancelling performance

– ANC creates a quiet environment

– Audio quality has incremental gains for better sound

– Superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony

– Good-looking design with a modern and svelte look

– Made from recycled materials to reduce emissions

– Comfortable to wear for long periods of time

– Excellent noise-cancelling and transparency mode

– Terrific call quality

Headphones in the Sony WH series have rarely ever disappointed and the XM5 continue this streak, offering up next level sound and a level of active noise cancellation that competitors could only hope to reach. The prowesss of the XM5’s ANC is best depicted in busier environments – the loud buzz of a bar or the rush of a commuter train are dulled to a background hum, letting you enjoy your favourite music and podcasts in peace.

Unfortunately the XM5 aren’t quite as portable as their predecessor as they no longer fold up but they’re still comfortable enough to be worn around your neck when not in use. Plus, they embody a sleeker design overall that make look like more of a fashionable accessory than previous headphones from Sony.

Beyond the design, the XM5 boast a battery life of up to 30-hours on a single charge, which make them more than ready to tackle a long-haul flight. Even if you just use them for the daily commute and sporadically througout the day, you should be fine with charging them just once a week.

There’s also the ability to have the XM5 work with Alexa or the Google Assistant, so you can summon either smart assistant with just the touch of a button and then get straight to the content you want to listen to, just by using your voice.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM5 review.

