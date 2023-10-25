Sonos One SL speakers are going cheap right now at Currys

The Sonos One SL speaker is an absolute classic and you can get one for a shockingly low price right now.

Currys is selling a Sonos One SL for just £134, which is a £45 saving on the original cost of £179 and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday 2022. You can choose from models in black and white.

The multi-room speaker, which can also be used as part of a home entertainment set up, is almost identical to the classic Sonos One but doesn’t include access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. The SL stands for “Speech Less”.

The Sonos One SL is ideal for people who are a little wary of the voice assistants eves dropping on their conversations. Other than that omission, it’s the same great speaker with the same audio, same features, and same integration with your favourite music streaming services.

It’s a great option for people with existing Sonos soundbars or subwoofers. Add a pair of these behind and either side of you while watching TV and you’ll get a more immersive audio experience.

The Sonos One SL earned a perfect five-star rating from Trusted Reviews, with our reviewer praising the great sound, absence of privacy concerns, compact size, and proper integration with streaming services.

Our own Kob Monney concluded: “If voice assistance doesn’t interest then the One SL offers (most of) the same great features and sound as the One. Whether you’re after a standalone speaker or want home cinema rears for your Sonos system, the One SL is an excellent wireless speaker.”