Sony’s 5-star ANC earbuds have a slick discount attached

The 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are currently seeing a rare price reduction on Amazon.

You can nab the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for just £226.22, saving a generous 13% off the £259 RRP.

Seeing as the latest flagship earbuds from Sony only launched back in July 2023, any big price drops are few and far between. If you’ve been considering new ANC earbuds then now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade.

We reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM5 after their launch and found them to be one of the absolute best noise cancelling earbuds out there, showing why Sony is still a market leader in this area.

Our Audio Editor Kob Monney gave them a 5-star rating and praised the earbuds in comparison to their predecessor “the changes to the design make for a more comfortable listening experience, the noise-cancellation is an improvement on before and the sound is a clearer, more detailed, and more defined.”

Not only does Sony deliver excellent noise cancellation, but thanks to its Dynamic Driver X, Hi-Res Audio and other premium technologies, you’ll experience richer vocals and enhanced detail. Its IPX4 rating also makes them the perfect workout companion, as this will protect from water and sweat splashes.

Frequent travellers and commuters will also appreciate that the earbuds have been designed to reduce pressure in the ear and increase comfort.

The earbuds also allow for up to eight hours of listening, with the case conveniently storing another 16 hours for topping up the earbuds. In addition to this, a quick 3-minute charge will give you up to 60-minutes of play, which is a super convenient feature when you realise you forgot to charge your earbuds before a long journey.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are a staple piece. Versatile enough to be used while commuting, travelling or working out, they promise excellent noise cancelling and Hi-Res Audio which means you’ll get a premium listening experience wherever you go.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your earbuds to a proper flagship pair then you should definitely take advantage of this offer.