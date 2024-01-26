Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s 5-star ANC earbuds have a slick discount attached

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are currently seeing a rare price reduction on Amazon.

You can nab the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for just £226.22, saving a generous 13% off the £259 RRP. 

Seeing as the latest flagship earbuds from Sony only launched back in July 2023, any big price drops are few and far between. If you’ve been considering new ANC earbuds then now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade.

We reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM5 after their launch and found them to be one of the absolute best noise cancelling earbuds out there, showing why Sony is still a market leader in this area.

Save 13% on the 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

Save 13% on the 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

The 5-star rated flagship Sony wireless earbuds are currently just £226.22, saving a decent 13% off the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £259
  • Now £226.22
View Deal

Our Audio Editor Kob Monney gave them a 5-star rating and praised the earbuds in comparison to their predecessor “the changes to the design make for a more comfortable listening experience, the noise-cancellation is an improvement on before and the sound is a clearer, more detailed, and more defined.”

Not only does Sony deliver excellent noise cancellation, but thanks to its Dynamic Driver X, Hi-Res Audio and other premium technologies, you’ll experience richer vocals and enhanced detail. Its IPX4 rating also makes them the perfect workout companion, as this will protect from water and sweat splashes. 

Frequent travellers and commuters will also appreciate that the earbuds have been designed to reduce pressure in the ear and increase comfort.

The earbuds also allow for up to eight hours of listening, with the case conveniently storing another 16 hours for topping up the earbuds. In addition to this, a quick 3-minute charge will give you up to 60-minutes of play, which is a super convenient feature when you realise you forgot to charge your earbuds before a long journey. 

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are a staple piece. Versatile enough to be used while commuting, travelling or working out, they promise excellent noise cancelling and Hi-Res Audio which means you’ll get a premium listening experience wherever you go. 

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your earbuds to a proper flagship pair then you should definitely take advantage of this offer.

You might like…

Huawei has a phenomenal smartwatch and earbuds bundle right now

Huawei has a phenomenal smartwatch and earbuds bundle right now

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Bought a new phone? This cheap 50GB SIM is an essential pairing

Bought a new phone? This cheap 50GB SIM is an essential pairing

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The Super Mario RPG remake is at its lowest price yet

The Super Mario RPG remake is at its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Pixel Fold is now less than half price with this Giffgaff deal

The Pixel Fold is now less than half price with this Giffgaff deal

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for January 2024: Cook for less with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for January 2024: Cook for less with these offers

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Best Sky Deals for January 2024: Watch for less with these offers

Best Sky Deals for January 2024: Watch for less with these offers

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words