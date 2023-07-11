Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been given the Prime Day treatment

In for a penny, in for a big discount. Prime Day is here and if you’re looking for a pair of headphones, you can find savings on the Sony WH-1000XM4.

The WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones can be had for £208 if you head over to Amazon today.

The WH-1000XM4 have been superseded by the WH-1000XM5, but that just means you can get these excellent headphones without having to pay the premium price you would do for the XM5 model.

And though they have been ‘replaced’, the WH-1000XM4 remain an excellent pair of headphones. We have them five-stars when we reviewed them in 2020, praising their superb audio, excellent noise-cancelling and array of smart features that make them great to use for day-to-day use.

They’re a rich-sounding pair of headphones but not at the expense of detail and clarity. The mid-range is full of clarity, bass has depth and power, and the higher frequencies come across as well defined. They’re a very musical sounding pair across a range of genres.

The noise-cancelling is still excellent, with not many sounds evading their microphones. While the WH-1000XM5 is better overall, we would that the WH-1000XM4 suppress voices better than the newer model.

Another reason to purchase this pair over the newer model is that the WH-1000XM4 are much easier to stow away, thanks to their collapsible design. You won’t have to worry about the amount of space that the headphones take up when putting them in a bag. The padding is also soft and pliable, and we wore these headphones for hours without experiencing discomfort.

30 hours battery life is more than enough to get you through a few days use, if not more, before they require a top up. Smart features are well integrated, from the Speak to Chat feature that pauses audio when you’re talking, to the Adaptive noise-cancelling that can be set to automatically change when you enter a certain area (train station, work, gym). These are one of the most impressive wireless headphones on the market, and you can get them for a great price on Prime Day.

