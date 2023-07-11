Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been given the Prime Day treatment

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

In for a penny, in for a big discount. Prime Day is here and if you’re looking for a pair of headphones, you can find savings on the Sony WH-1000XM4.

The WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones can be had for £208 if you head over to Amazon today.

The WH-1000XM4 have been superseded by the WH-1000XM5, but that just means you can get these excellent headphones without having to pay the premium price you would do for the XM5 model.

And though they have been ‘replaced’, the WH-1000XM4 remain an excellent pair of headphones. We have them five-stars when we reviewed them in 2020, praising their superb audio, excellent noise-cancelling and array of smart features that make them great to use for day-to-day use.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been given the Prime Day treatment

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been given the Prime Day treatment

Prime Day is here and if you’re looking for a pair of headphones, you can find savings on the Sony WH-1000XM4.

  • Amazon UK
  • now £208
View Deal

They’re a rich-sounding pair of headphones but not at the expense of detail and clarity. The mid-range is full of clarity, bass has depth and power, and the higher frequencies come across as well defined. They’re a very musical sounding pair across a range of genres.

The noise-cancelling is still excellent, with not many sounds evading their microphones. While the WH-1000XM5 is better overall, we would that the WH-1000XM4 suppress voices better than the newer model.

Another reason to purchase this pair over the newer model is that the WH-1000XM4 are much easier to stow away, thanks to their collapsible design. You won’t have to worry about the amount of space that the headphones take up when putting them in a bag. The padding is also soft and pliable, and we wore these headphones for hours without experiencing discomfort.

30 hours battery life is more than enough to get you through a few days use, if not more, before they require a top up. Smart features are well integrated, from the Speak to Chat feature that pauses audio when you’re talking, to the Adaptive noise-cancelling that can be set to automatically change when you enter a certain area (train station, work, gym). These are one of the most impressive wireless headphones on the market, and you can get them for a great price on Prime Day.

Today’s Best Prime Day deals:

You might like…

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain buy in this Prime Day price crash

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain buy in this Prime Day price crash

Chris Smith 34 mins ago
The Galaxy Watch 5 has plumetted in the Prime Day sale

The Galaxy Watch 5 has plumetted in the Prime Day sale

Chris Smith 56 mins ago
Prime Day’s big iPad Mini deal is here

Prime Day’s big iPad Mini deal is here

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Top discounts on AirPods, iPads and more

Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Top discounts on AirPods, iPads and more

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
Quick, Apple’s pricey Magic Keyboard has a Prime Day deal attached

Quick, Apple’s pricey Magic Keyboard has a Prime Day deal attached

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.