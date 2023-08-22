Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Smartphone bargain: Honor Magic 4 Pro has almost 50% off

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is selling for almost half price right now.

Just click on the deal below and you’ll be taken to Fonehouse’s offer, which will net you an Honor Magic 4 Pro 256GB for just £479.99. This is a flagship phone that was selling for £949.99 when it launched last year, so you’re basically getting an almost 50% discount.

Get the Honor Magic 4 Pro for half price

Get the Honor Magic 4 Pro for half price

Fonehouse is selling the Honor Magic 4 Pro – one of the best phones of 2022 – for almost half its initial RRP.

  • Fonehouse
  • Save 50%
  • Now £479.99
View Deal

We like this phone an awful lot, too. Our reviewer awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it “a very capable all-round phone, which packs a great camera, strong performance standards, a very good screen, and mind-blowing fast charging”.

Let’s drill down into the details a little, because this really is a very strong flagship contender, even now that the similarly fabulous Honor Magic 5 Pro is with us.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro’s OLED display is superb, measuring a large 6.81 inches and with a unique 1312 × 2848 resolution. It’s got a dynamic refresh rate, so it can vary from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

Also notable is the presence of a genuinely secure facial recognition system, which is a rarity outside of Apple’s iPhone family.

But the main course here is the Magic 4 Pro’s camera system. You get a pair of large 50MP sensors on wide and ultra-wide duty, plus a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. It results in brilliantly sharp, contrasty shots in all conditions.

Throw in rapid 100W charging – both wired and wireless (with the appropriate accessory) – and strong performance from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you have a phone that’s still deserving of the term ‘flagship’ at half the usual price.

You might like…

You won’t believe how cheap Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is right now

You won’t believe how cheap Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is right now

Jon Mundy 59 mins ago
Best Laptop Deals for August 2023: Back to school discounts now live

Best Laptop Deals for August 2023: Back to school discounts now live

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now less than half the price of the Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now less than half the price of the Fold 5

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Argos’ phenomenal M1 Max Mac Studio deal is back

Argos’ phenomenal M1 Max Mac Studio deal is back

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer: We’ve found the cheapest unlimited data deal

Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer: We’ve found the cheapest unlimited data deal

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Pixel Watch is down to its lowest price ever

The Pixel Watch is down to its lowest price ever

Nick Rayner 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.