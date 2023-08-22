Smartphone bargain: Honor Magic 4 Pro has almost 50% off
The Honor Magic 4 Pro is selling for almost half price right now.
Just click on the deal below and you’ll be taken to Fonehouse’s offer, which will net you an Honor Magic 4 Pro 256GB for just £479.99. This is a flagship phone that was selling for £949.99 when it launched last year, so you’re basically getting an almost 50% discount.
Get the Honor Magic 4 Pro for half price
Fonehouse is selling the Honor Magic 4 Pro – one of the best phones of 2022 – for almost half its initial RRP.
We like this phone an awful lot, too. Our reviewer awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it “a very capable all-round phone, which packs a great camera, strong performance standards, a very good screen, and mind-blowing fast charging”.
Let’s drill down into the details a little, because this really is a very strong flagship contender, even now that the similarly fabulous Honor Magic 5 Pro is with us.
The Honor Magic 4 Pro’s OLED display is superb, measuring a large 6.81 inches and with a unique 1312 × 2848 resolution. It’s got a dynamic refresh rate, so it can vary from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand.
Also notable is the presence of a genuinely secure facial recognition system, which is a rarity outside of Apple’s iPhone family.
But the main course here is the Magic 4 Pro’s camera system. You get a pair of large 50MP sensors on wide and ultra-wide duty, plus a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. It results in brilliantly sharp, contrasty shots in all conditions.
Throw in rapid 100W charging – both wired and wireless (with the appropriate accessory) – and strong performance from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you have a phone that’s still deserving of the term ‘flagship’ at half the usual price.