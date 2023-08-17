Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Smart Home Bargain: Alexa-powered clock for just £14.97

Currys is running an absolute smart home bargain right now with a hefty saving on the Alexa-powered Lenovo Smart Clock Essential.

The UK retailer is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for just £14.97, which represents a huge saving on its former £59.99 RRP. That’s £45 off.

Currys is practically giving these things away, with the offer marked up as a ‘Clearance’ sale.

Lenovo’s smart speakers tend to work brilliantly as alarm clocks. we reviewed the older Lenovo Smart Clock back in 2019 and found it to be a brilliant little bedside assistant. The Smart Clock Essential serves a similar purpose, but with Alexa onboard rather than Google Assistant.

It supplies a compact, soft fabric design that’s perfect for your bedside table, while a 4-inch LED display takes care of the time and smart home functions.

Those smart functions enable you to do things your regular alarm clock can’t, such as setting your favourite playlists, podcasts and radio stations as wake-up calls. You can also use Alexa to snooze, set timers, check the weather and hear news headlines, sports scores completely hands-free.

If you grab more than one of these smart alarm clocks – not inconceivable at this clearance price – you can use them as intercoms. You can tell family members or house mates that dinner is ready without straining your vocal chords or traipsing upstairs.

And if you’re worried about privacy, you can mute the mic on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential so it won’t respond to any inadvertant prompts.

All in all, it’s a top saving on an almost timeless gadget.

