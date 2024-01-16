Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky’s New Year bundle is an instant winner

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Bundling through Sky has always been a good way to save a few quid on your entertainment and internet connection, but this latest offer is a doozy.

Right now you can get Sky Broadband, Sky Entrainment and Netflix for £39 a month for 18 months. That’s a saving of £4 on the usual bargain price. You’ll only have to pay £10 upfront.

Sky’s insane broadband and entertainment bundle is even cheaper

Sky’s insane broadband and entertainment bundle is even cheaper

Sky Stream + Broadband + Netflix + Sky Entertainment for £39 a month? That’s quite the deal on an 18 month contract.

  • Sky
  • Was £43
  • Now £39
View Deal

As well as 145mbps average download speed from Sky Ultrafast Broadband, you’ll be able to stream 150 channels and 30,000 shows over Netflix with Ads.

Sky is even throwing a Sky Stream puck to allow you to stream all of that on-demand Sky TV goodness.

There’s also the opportunity to add Sky Sports for £20 a month on an 18 month contract. It’s also possible to add other bundle.

Sky Stream main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky

Pros

  • Democratic approach to content discovery
  • Accessible interface
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Stable streaming performance

Cons

  • Costs add up with add-ons
  • Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth
  • Interface is a little sluggish at times

Sky Entertainment includes the unmissable dramas from Sky Atlantic as well as channels like Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. There’s also Eurosport, Comedy Central, National Geographic, MTV. The Discovery+

When it comes to the broadband, Sky guarantees the speeds and a wall-to-wall guarantee and those 145Mbps are more than enough to content and video games at 4K.

The Sky Stream puck is a handy little device that the beauty of Sky TV without a dish, no complex install and it’s got loads of the top streaming apps built in (iPlayer, Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube and loads more.

You might like…

RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Honor 90 now destroys the Pixel 7a on price

Honor 90 now destroys the Pixel 7a on price

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Apple Watch 9 now has a swift price cut

Apple Watch 9 now has a swift price cut

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Game has a secret Xbox Series X deal right now

Game has a secret Xbox Series X deal right now

Chris Smith 4 days ago
The Galaxy S23 FE has taken a massive hit on price

The Galaxy S23 FE has taken a massive hit on price

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Ninja’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer is going cheap on Amazon

Ninja’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer is going cheap on Amazon

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words