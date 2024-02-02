Sky’s new full fibre broadband deal is a doozie

Have you looked at what you’re paying for broadband lately? Has your ISP up-charged you now the promotional period is over? Well you should check out this full fibre deal from Sky.

Right now you can get Sky Full Fibre Broadband for just £28.50 a month for the first 18-months. You’ll get up to 100Mb/s downloads, depending on the speeds available in your area.

Sky has a handy postcode-based speed checker which allows you to see whether the full speeds offered under the contract will be accessible in your abode. If you’re able to access the full 100MB/s, then this is an unmissable deal.

It usually costs £38 a month so you’re saving £9.50 per month here.

Sky Full Fibre Broadband Deal Sky’s super-fast 100Mb/s broadband is now just £28.50 a month for the first 18-months of your contract, getting you incredible speed for less. Sky

Was £38

Now £28.50/month View Deal

If you’re able to receive them via your broadband infrastructure, Sky will guarantee those speeds or your money back. 100MB/s is plenty for streaming and gaming at high definition too, so this is a great option for those enjoying much of their entertainment via the web.

Sky’s full fibre service goes straight to your home from the local exchange via a fibre cable, rather than being fed to a local cabinet and then pushed to the individual premises via copper cable. And the speed differences are there for all to behold.

You’ll also be sent a new Sky Hub router to ensure solid connectivity, and Sky also offers a wall-to-wall guarantee to ensure you experience service throughout the home.

Full Fibre from Sky is the middle ground between its Superfast (upto 80MB/s) and Ultrafast (up to 900MB/s) broadband and is priced as such. If you’re not too fussed about super low latency 4K gaming and Ultra HD streams on multiple devices, but want to enjoy an uninterrupted HD streaming experience and rapid downloads Full Fibre 100 is likely the best solution for you.